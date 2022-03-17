ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interpretable machine learning for knowledge generation in heterogeneous catalysis

By Jacques A. Esterhuizen
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost applications of machine learning in heterogeneous catalysis thus far have used black-box models to predict computable physical properties (descriptors), such as adsorption or formation energies, that can be related to catalytic performance (that is, activity or stability). Extracting meaningful physical insights from these black-box models has proved challenging, as the...

www.nature.com

