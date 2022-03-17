ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

New Hampshire pastor accused of possessing child pornography

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjtSh_0eiYEDXg00

NASHUA, N.H. (TCD) -- A 46-year-old pastor was arrested this week on child pornography charges after a years-long investigation.

According to a press release from the Nashua Police Department, in August 2016, an investigation involving the Bible Baptist Church was launched after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Nashua Police Department about child pornography linking to the church’s IP address. Police say similar tips were received in 2017, but at the time, there was not enough evidence to support criminal charges.

According to police, in 2019, a suspect in a child sexual exploitation investigation in Denver, Colorado, shared child pornography with an unknown individual via social media. Police say, "The IP address used by the unknown individual was associated with the Bible Baptist Church."

During a 2020 child pornography investigation in Florida, the Tallahassee Police Department reportedly connected an IP address linked to the Bible Baptist Church as well.

Then in 2021, police say Homeland Security in Blaine, Washington, connected a social media conversation about sexual contact with children to an IP address associated with the church.

According to police, on March 15 at around 9:45 a.m., the Nashua Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, New Hampshire Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bible Baptist Church, located at 62 Caldwell Road, to conduct a search.

According to police, authorities searched two flash drives in pastor Stephen Bates’ possession and found multiple child pornography images. Bates was reportedly arrested and charged with possession of child sexual abuse images, a class A felony. Police say more charges are expected.

According to WMUR-TV, Bates was released on $3,000 bail and returned to his residence on the church property on Tuesday. According to police, if convicted, Bates could face up to 15 years in state prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

California middle school teacher accused of child molestation

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (TCD) -- A middle school teacher was arrested this week on suspicion of child molestation. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, detectives received a report against Samantha Arizabal, a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy, regarding ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked at the school. Arizabal had reportedly been employed by the school since 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

Alabama mother allegedly shot heroin while giving birth, killing newborn

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old mother stands accused of shooting heroin while giving birth earlier this month. According to WKRG-TV, on March 5, paramedics responded to Amanda Malpas’ home on Cowart Road. At the scene, Malpas was reportedly holding a barely conscious newborn who was struggling to breathe. Malpas also had a heroin needle in her arm, WKRG reports.
truecrimedaily

Nevada dad allegedly fatally beat son with cable cord for 'back talking'

HENDERSON, Nev. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old father was taken into custody this week for allegedly beating his 5-year-old son to death with a cable box cord. According to a statement, on March 16 at approximately 1:30 a.m., members of the Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a call on the 700 block of Center Street regarding a juvenile who was not breathing. First responders attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but Henderson Police said the victim "was beyond help." He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashua, NH
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Nashua, NH
City
Washington, NH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
truecrimedaily

N.Y. parents arrested after disabled son found dead with signs of malnourishment, bedsores

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- The parents of a 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy were arrested this week in connection with his death last year. According to a press release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, on May 9, 2021, deputies responded to a home where they found the unresponsive 17-year-old victim. He was reportedly transported to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was "severely underweight with bedsores covering a significant portion of his body."
truecrimedaily

Wisconsin mom charged 13 years after her daughter 'Baby Theresa' was found dead in trash bag

JUNEAU, Wis. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced Friday, March 18, that they resolved a 13-year-old cold case involving a newborn girl found dead in a trash bag. The Dodge County Sheriff and Dodge County Medical Examiner released a joint statement announcing the resolution surrounding the "Baby Theresa" case. The newborn was discovered April 29, 2009, on Lone Road in the town of Theresa. She was reportedly a full-term baby and weighed 8 pounds. The statement says she "appeared healthy," but officials conducted tests to determine her cause of death.
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man accused of killing 8-week-old son after newborn vomited on him

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old father was arrested this week after allegedly slamming his infant son into a bed after the newborn vomited on him. According to a press release from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, an unresponsive 6-week-old infant was brought to the Phoenixville Hospital by his parents on Feb. 22. The baby had to be flown via helicopter from the Phoenixville Hospital to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to treat his severe injuries, which included subdural hemorrhaging in the brain and numerous hemorrhages in the retina of his left eye, the District Attorney’s Office says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Molestation#Pastor#Tcd#The Bible Baptist Church#Ip
truecrimedaily

Florida man allegedly killed girlfriend’s mother on her 93rd birthday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend’s mother on her birthday. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Dolores Padilla Marrero, was killed March 13 — her 93rd birthday. Javier Rosado Martinez reportedly went to the facility where Dolores lived, and a neighbor let him in.
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly choked 81-year-old to death, drove from Florida to Georgia to bury him

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly choking a missing 81-year-old man to death in Florida and driving to Georgia to bury him. According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 9, the elderly victim was reported missing to the Auburndale Police Department. He had not been heard from since March 3. The person who filed the report allegedly said the suspect, David Jesse Williams, had been violent in the past.
POLK COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Hawaii couple accused of trafficking 15-year-old girl, using her as servant

HONOLULU (TCD) -- A couple faces human trafficking charges after allegedly flying a 15-year-old girl and her mother to Hawaii and forcing the two to work for them. According to the arrest warrant from the Honolulu First District Court, 24-year-old Pomerrine Robert and 41-year-old Kevin Robert flew the victims in from Guam on Aug. 23, 2021. Police told KITV-TV the victims stayed with the Roberts in the 2200 block of Ahe Street. The Roberts reportedly confiscated the victims’ passports immediately after picking them up from the airport. According to the warrant, the juvenile overheard Pomerinne say she would return the passports if she and her mother gave her money.
HONOLULU, HI
truecrimedaily

Kansas City man charged in kidnapping, death of man found wrapped in tarp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was charged this week in the kidnapping and stabbing of a man who went missing last year. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement March 15 that Ahmad Herring has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, robbery, abandonment of a corpse, and four counts of armed criminal action. The Prosecutor’s Office said they charged Herring earlier in March, but they unsealed the files only recently.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Connecticut man accused of killing pregnant sister’s fiancé, telling him 'I know what you did'

FARMINGTON, Conn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his sister’s fiancé while he was in bed, and then fleeing in the victim’s car. According to a news release, Farmington Police received a call on March 16 at 10:56 p.m. about shooting at a home on Sunset Terrace. Responding officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.
FARMINGTON, CT
truecrimedaily

Texas man allegedly shot wife and mother, said he’d put gun away once he knew police were 'real'

WACO, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder this week after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and mother. According to a press release from the Waco Police Department, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Wooded Acres Drive to a report of shots fired. At the scene, police say they found Adam Gorski’s wife, 39-year-old Kimberly Cheney Gorski, and his mother, 61-year-old Teresa Visa, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
truecrimedaily

Navy sailor allegedly on 'crack bender' accused of killing man with dumbbell

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (TCD) -- A male U.S. Navy sailor and a woman were arrested for allegedly killing a man with a dumbbell and throwing away his belongings. Virginia Beach Police said officers responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Edenham Court on March 11 at around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased male who was later identified as 45-year-old Herbert Bryant.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
truecrimedaily

Texas man accused of biting and strangling woman who did not say goodbye to him

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested last week after allegedly biting and strangling a woman who did not say goodbye to him. According to a press release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 9, deputies responded to a home to a report of an assault. Ethan Devilbliss had reportedly bitten a female victim and strangled her, causing redness.
truecrimedaily

Arkansas high school principal accused of killing his wife

OMAHA, Ark. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man faces second-degree murder charges after his wife died earlier this month. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on March 6, deputies responded to a residence in Omaha following a call regarding the death of 36-year-old Amanda Dodson. Investigators and the medical examiner determined Dodson died from a "severe injury," and her husband Rocky Dodson was taken into custody for second-degree murder.
OMAHA, AR
truecrimedaily

Indiana mother faces 11 years in prison after allegedly abandoning autistic son in Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 32-year-old Indiana mother who allegedly abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on the side of a road faces up to 11 years in prison. According to a press release from the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 17, a 5-year-old nonverbal victim was found alone on Sheed Road in Colerain Township, Ohio. The victim, later identified as Martin Adkins, was reportedly soaking wet from the rain.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy