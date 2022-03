SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There may not be many major leaguers on the field when big league spring training games begin Thursday. The Arizona Diamondbacks are among eight teams that open the exhibition season Thursday — nearly three weeks behind the original schedule — when they play the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. If their approach is a bellwether for other organizations, it’s unlikely the Vladimir Guerrero Jrs, Max Scherzers, Mike Trouts and Clayton Kershaws will be getting at-bats or throwing fastballs over the next few days.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO