Laredo, TX

PD: Employee stole lumber from Laredo Home Depot

By Zach Davis
Laredo Morning Times
 22 hours ago
A file photo of Home Depot, 5710 San Bernardo Ave, is shown.  (Google Maps/Street View)

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing lumber from his employer of Home Depot, according to the Laredo Police Department on Thursday.

Alonso Balboa was arrested at the 1000 block of Washington Street on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old man was charged with Theft (C/A).

Laredo police stated that officers responded to the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue — the site of Home Depot — for a report of an internal theft.

Officers stated that they met with loss prevention, who claimed a man, Balboa, purchased lumber at the site. He reportedly refunded the money back to his credit card later but did not return the lumber.

Loss prevention stated that Balboa — an employee of the store — had done this several times and owed $1,812.

Balboa was booked at LPD headquarters and transported to the Webb County Jail under a $3,000 bond set by Judge O. Liendo.

Laredo, TX
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

