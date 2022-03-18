ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bar Owners Seeing Green Thanks To College Basketball And St. Patrick’s Day

By Meghan Schiller
 23 hours ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As basketball fans pour into Pittsburgh, many hope to have the luck of the Irish on their side.

From silky smooth Guinness beer to beef stew and green biscuits, everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

KDKA’s resident former Miss Smiling Irish Eyes, Meghan Schiller, talked to people enjoying the festivities at Michell’s Bar and Grill in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The bar’s owner, Jim Mitchell, tells KDKA the holiday is just the start of a lucrative stretch, aided by the beautiful weather and March Madness basketball.

Mitchell hopes the nice weather will bring more people out this week, and he’s already turned all the televisions to KDKA-TV for basketball.

His family’s establishment celebrated 116 years in business, and he’s thankful to have survived the pandemic.

“I remember back in the day, we were the only ones that had cable downtown. You couldn’t move in here. That’s before cell phones and everything,” said Mitchell. “And we still get a nice crowd for that. People have been calling and asking if we have our TVs on, so this is a good time for it.”

The bar plans to host Irish trivia and dish out some Irish stew all day Thursday, and people can catch the games on one of the bar’s numerous televisions.

If you’re interested in catching a game courtside, there are still tickets available. Click here or here for more.

