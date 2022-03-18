ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NOAA Spring Outlook Has Drought Expanding Along With Warmer Temperatures

By Dave Warren
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVmzy_0eiY8qhS00

Miami (CBSMiami) – The NOAA spring outlook released Thursday, March 17, is the outlook for the United States over the next three months.

For the second year in the row, the forecast calls for drought to persist in the West, where above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall is most likely from April through June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qd26n_0eiY8qhS00

Drought will persist over the western U.S. with a higher chance for below normal rainfall. (CBSMiami)

Every state west of the Mississippi River has at least some area where an existing drought is expected to continue or develop.

“With nearly 60% of the U.S. experiencing minor to exceptional drought conditions, this is the largest drought coverage we’ve seen in the U.S. since 2013,” said Jon Gottshalck, chief of the operational prediction branch at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4V7T_0eiY8qhS00

Drought conditions improved this week over Florida. (CBSMiami)

For South Florida, the forecast calls for a better chance for above average temperatures along with equal chances of above or below average rainfall. The drought monitor released Thursday showed improvement in the state with the moderate drought area shrinking. The severe drought that was indicated in last week’s report over the Nature Coast is no longer present.

In South Florida, there is no drought concern over the metro areas in Miami-Dade and Broward. However, inland Broward County remains abnormally dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M70ZN_0eiY8qhS00

The equinox occurs this weekend as the sun appears to cross directly over the Equator. (CBSMiami)

This outlook comes a few days before the Vernal Equinox, marking the beginning of spring. It’s the point when the sun appears to leave the southern hemisphere and cross directly over the equator. This point occurs Sunday, March 20, just after 11 a.m. Over the next three months you will notice the daylight hours getting longer and the sun angle increasing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hv5j2_0eiY8qhS00

Daylight increases along with the sun angle for us here in Florida over the next 3 months. (CBSMiami)

The dry season lasts for another month and a half before we typically see daily storms and rainfall amounts increasing. The wildfire season continues and often overlaps with the start of rainy season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0Deo_0eiY8qhS00

La Nina conditions continue in the Pacific but may weaken over the next few months. (CBSMiami)

The next outlook to watch for will be for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. La Niña continues but a few forecasts call for that to weaken or even dissipate by this summer. Typically, it leads to lighter wind in the Atlantic which in turn can lead to a more active season. It’s one of the factors that go into the forecast and will continue to be monitored for any forecast changes.

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Spring temperatures are on their way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday night! The sunshine today was deceiving. It looked beautiful outside, but didn't feel quite so nice with temperatures in the mid 40s. Fortunately, a nice warm-up is headed our way!. Tonight will still be chilly with lows reaching the mid 30s under...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Hot spring forecast: Drought deepens in West, flooding ebbs

There’s no relief in sight for the West’s record-shattering megadrought, which will likely only deepen this spring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its seasonal outlook Thursday. But central and eastern states should be mostly spared from significant flooding. Spring is likely to be hotter than...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Nature Coast#Pacific#A Better Chance#Cbsmiami#Climate Prediction Center
News 12

Temperatures drop into teens overnight; warmer weekend ahead

Temperatures are about to get very cold across New Jersey as temperatures drop into the teens overnight. But Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that the Garden State just needs to get through a cold night and cool Friday, before a much warmer weekend. Thursday night will see clear skies, with...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJCL

Freeze Warning for Sunday morning as lows dip to the 20s

Sunday morning will start on the COLD side. Lows will drop to the 20s across the area tonight. This will place a Freeze Warning for the area until 10:00 am tomorrow morning. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to cover them. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, but...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

After weekend of storms in Midwest, severe weather risk expands to East Coast

Residents of the Corn Belt and Mid-South are picking up the pieces after a weekend of violent weather, which claimed seven lives in Iowa and yielded more than three dozen reports of tornadoes. Now the severe weather threat is expanding east, encompassing the Appalachians and East Coast on Monday. Cities...
IOWA STATE
WYTV.com

Calmer weather for Monday, warmer temperatures coming this week

(WYTV)- Today, partly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s. Tonight, partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the mid 30s. Tomorrow, scattered clouds with an afternoon or evening shower possible (20% PM). Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. The extended forecast is below.
ENVIRONMENT
Columbian

Weather Eye: Warmer temperatures ahead, rain back by Saturday

I have to tell you that pesky weather system kept the light rain going most of the night Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. It appears the light rain stopped around 5 or 6 a.m. Wednesday and skies eventually cleared. With clear skies and light winds forecasted, I expected early morning...
VANCOUVER, WA
WLFI.com

Warmer temperatures today with snow on the way for Friday

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the upper 20s region-wide. A dry cold front will dive through the area and stall out over Central Indiana this afternoon. This may cause some clouds otherwise precipitation will not occur. This will keep winds out of the northwest today.
Dayton Daily News

Breezy day; warmer temperatures incoming

A warm front is incoming today, bringing warmer conditions and breezier winds, the National Weather Service said. A short weather wave brings a possibility of a few snow flurries this morning, the NWS said. Today has a high of 48 degrees. The wind gusts will range from 14 to 21...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy