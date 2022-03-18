Evergy's delivery charge increase takes effect April 1

Beginning April 1, Evergy Kansas Central residential customers will pay an average of $0.36 more per month to have electricity delivered to their homes. That amounts to $4.32 per year, based on an average monthly usage of 900 kWh. Kansas law allows electric utilities regulated by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) to recover costs associated with the transmission of electric power through a separate transmission delivery charge (TDC) on customer bills, without approval from the KCC.

The Commission acknowledged the effective date of the increase at its meeting this morning. Generally the KCC has jurisdiction over Evergy’s retail rates and terms of service. However, a regulated electric utility is statutorily authorized to adjust its Transmission Delivery Charge due to changes in cost under K.S.A. 66-1237(c). As such, the Commission has no discretion and must accept Evergy’s proposed change on a subject to refund basis within 30 business days of the application. In accordance with the statutory requirement, these transmission delivery charges are conclusively presumed prudent as filed. If irregularities are later found, the Commission can order changes, including refunds.

Evergy’s application requested $310 million in TDC revenues, an increase of $20.4 million from the prior TDC. That increases the transmission-related portion of a residential customer’s bill from $0.018810 per kWh to $0.019214 per kWh.