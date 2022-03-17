ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: School staff members on receiving of many violent incidents

WNYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile much of the focus on education during the pandemic was on kids in schools, a new survey reveals the negative impact on teachers and school staff members. The American Psychological Association surveyed...

wnyt.com

News 12

Violent student melee in Newburgh injures school employee

A violent student fight in Newburgh injured a school employee Tuesday. District officials confirm that a Meadow Hill staff member was taken by stretcher Tuesday morning after trying to break up a hallway fight between four middle school students. Officials say a "hold in place" was issued to keep kids...
The Independent

Almost 90% of teachers are not trained to prevent racism in schools, report finds

Nearly 90 per cent of educators have not received training about how the Equality Act applies to Afro hairstyles, an increasing aspect of racial discrimination in schools which falls within uniform policies, a damning new report has revealed.While more than half (52 per cent) of respondents to a survey of over 500 educators across the country had very high confidence when discussing issues of race and ethnicity with students, almost one third (29 per cent) were unable to correctly identify a scenario involving Afro hair discrimination.The Teaching: Diversity & Inclusion study, conducted by Shift Insight in collaboration with World Afro...
#Psychologists
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Schools superintendent apologises after Black students were ‘sold’ in mock slave auction

A North Carolina school superintendent has issued an apology after Black students were “sold” during a mock “slave auction”. White middle school students pretended to sell their Black classmates, leading to outrage from parents. “Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who we are as a school system,” Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson said. “And I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”Dr Jackson said that new policies have been adopted by the school board, adding that the student code of conduct will be reviewed, and disciplinary procedures for racist acts will also...
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister School District to cut 33 staff members

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- To address a $6 million budget deficit the Board of Trustees approved 33 staff cuts in a March 3 meeting. The Hollister Board of Trustees voted 4-1 to eliminate 15 classified positions, 4-1 to eliminate 15 certificated positions, and 5-0 to eliminate 3 administrative roles.  The cuts will save the school around The post Hollister School District to cut 33 staff members appeared first on KION546.
Long Beach Tribune

“(One) student was the “Slavemaster” because he knew how to handle them,” students ‘sold’ Black classmates as slaves while in school, parent speaks out

Parents were in total disbelief and completely devastated about an incident that happened recently in a school when students held a ‘slavery auction’ where they were selling their Black classmates as slaves. The incident was brought to the light of the day when a mother of a Black student shared a post on social media informing other parents, the school district and the community.
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
The Independent

Violence and threats are taking a toll on American teachers, new survey finds

Nearly a third of teachers surveyed in a shocking study released on Thursday say they’ve experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students during the pandemic, underscoring the challenges America’s educators are facing as they attempt to bridge the gap between a return to the classroom and assisting their students process the trauma of a global pandemic and two years of interrupted learning.The findings from a task force at the American Psychological Association surveyed nearly 15,000 teachers, school psychologists, support staff and social workers from all 50 states over the 2020-2021 year.Throughout the pandemic, respondents said...
ScienceBlog.com

Violence, threats have many teachers thinking about quitting

Nearly half of teachers are considering quitting or transferring jobs, with one of the main reasons being the violence and threats made against them, according to a nationwide survey conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results should serve as a wake-up call to policymakers and legislators about the state of...
