Cherry, IL

Tigers look to end 25-year state tourney drought

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 22 hours ago

CHERRY — The last time a Cherry High School boys basketball team went to state was 1997.

The 2022 edition of the Tigers will try to end that dryspell today when they take on Deer River, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Section 7A title game at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Cherry has already accomplished some amazing feats this season, like tying a school record for wins (25), and Isaac Asuma becoming the all-time leading scorer and setting a new game-high scoring mark with 43, set Wednesday against Mountain Iron-Buhl.

Jeff Smerud had the previous record with 42.

But all of those accomplishments are secondary compared to advancing to state for the first time in 21 years.

“Most of them are aware of that,” Cherry coach Jordan Chrisitanson said. “Being in a small community, they may have had a family member on some of those teams, maybe even a parent.

“It’s been awhile. They know this year has been, historically, one of the best years we’ve had.”

For such a young team, Cherry has handled it well.

“That first game at UMD was an eye-opener to them,” Christianson said. “They had never played in a game like that before. We’ve had some big games this season, but not on a court like that with the crowds we’ve had.

“Getting those experiences, they seem more comfortable, relaxed and calm. These guys know when to focus and get into the right mentality. When they’re playing basketball, they know it’s time to go. They pay attention to every detail. It takes a special group to be able to do that.”

The Tigers’ opponent, the Warriors, have more experience in this area than Cherry.

Deer River advanced to state last season, and that experience came into play on Wednesday against North Woods.

The Warriors rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half to beat the Grizzlies.

“They’re experienced,” Christianson said. “They were able to keep their nose down against North Woods. They had been there before. They know it’s a long game, and they crawled back into it and won it.

“They know what it takes. Their coach (Dave Olson) is a phenomenal coach. He keeps his guys motivated. We have to match them, that’s for sure.”

Deer River will be longer than the Tigers, so Cherry will have to use its athleticism to get around that.

“We’re definitely the smaller team, but we’re used to that,” Christianson said. “We scrap.

We’ve had success spreading teams out. If they come out to guard us, we’re quicker with some good guards.

“They can get downhill and attack. We’ll have them come out and guard us. We’ll see how that goes. We have to trust each other, take care of the ball and win the turnover battle.”

To prepare for this moment, Christianson set up games with some top-ranked teams in the state like Hayfield, Cass Lake-Bena, New York Mills and Nevis.

“We competed with them, but those losses helped us,” Christianson said. “Now, they understand what it takes. Those teams do the small stuff well. They might not be as talented overall, but they do everything at a high level.

“That separates the good teams from the great teams. We have to be ready to play on every possession.”

Virginia, MN
