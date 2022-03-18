ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bears to sign WR Byron Pringle

By Chris Emma
 22 hours ago

(670 The Score) Bears general manager Ryan Poles is bringing in a wide receiver he knows well.

The Bears will sign receiver Byron Pringle to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to reports. The 28-year-old Pringle played the last three seasons for the Chiefs, for whom Poles served as an executive in that time.

Pringle had 42 receptions for 568 yards and five touchdowns for the Chiefs last season. He also has served in their special teams as a kickoff returner.

The Bears also reached an agreement Thursday with former Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, according to a report.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

