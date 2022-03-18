Yes Indeed! Lil Baby Set To Perform At 2022 McDonald’s All American Game

Yes indeed!

With growing anticipation of high school basketball’s most iconic annual showcase, McDonald’s has announced that Rap star Lil Baby will perform during halftime of the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games on March 29 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

The Grammy-nominated chart-topper will run through his platinum hits during halftime of the Boys’ Game which begins at 8:30 p.m. CST

“I’m excited to perform the Halftime Show, especially because I’m a big basketball fan and have respect for these players, knowing what it’s like to go hard in the paint on your craft and chase your dreams to be the best,” he said. “The McDonald’s All American Games are legit and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Games which bring together 48 of the most elite boys and girls high school seniors in the country.

Tickets for the POWERADE® Jam Fest on March 28 and McDonald’s All American Games on March 29 are on sale now at mcdaag.com and through Ticketmaster .

Booked and busy, Baby will also be headlining J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC at Dorothea Dix Park on April 2nd & 3rd.

Naturally, J. Cole and the entire Dreamville crew including Ari Lennox and Bas are slated to bless the stage along with several others including Lil Wayne , Jeezy , and T.I. performing during DJ Drama ‘s buzzy “Gangsta Grillz” set.

Other notable acts Moneybagg Yo , Wizkid , Blxst , Fivio Foreign , T-Pain , Wale , Ja Rule , Ashanti , Kehlani , Bia , and a few other surprises.

