They admit bad conduct — then win age discrimination verdict
2 days ago
How do employees who engage in workplace misconduct win age discrimination cases? Here’s how. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit upheld a verdict in favor of United Airlines flight attendants. The former employees convinced a federal jury that they were discharged based on their age....
In the past few years, the Supreme Court danced around the question of whether religious conservatives have a constitutional right to violate anti-discrimination laws — and specifically laws prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people. Now, it appears ready to come out and say that at least some businesses have a...
The Supreme Court said Tuesday it will decide whether certain businesses with religious objections can refuse to offer their services for same-sex weddings, a question it has consistently ducked since its landmark gay marriage ruling in 2015. The case involves a Colorado website designer, Lorie Smith, who planned to expand...
The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would hear four cases challenging the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a 1978 law enacted to prevent states from breaking up American Indian families and removing American Indian children from their indigenous cultures. The four cases will likely be consolidated under the...
The board and the court’s condemnation of conduct by attorneys that threatens, diminishes and demeans an individual’s agency and ability to succeed must be specifically expressed. Last year, a Twitter thread addressed women and asked this question: How would your life change if men had a curfew at...
The onslaught of laws in red states that target transgender Americans and their families should add mounting pressure for the U.S. Senate to vote and approve on an expansion to federal civil rights laws through The Equality Act. Americans are granted protections through federal civil rights laws against discrimination based...
Roe v. Wade appears to be on its last legs. The Supreme Court seems uninterested in nixing Texas' abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy. The court's conservative supermajority turned a friendly ear to Mississippi's draconian law in December. And not content to wait for the official ruling, states like Idaho are taking matters into their own hands, getting downright creative by announcing possible financial incentives for family members of a fetus, including relatives of rapists.
The coffee chain is facing union elections at more than 130 stores across the country. The complaint marks the first time the labor board has found merit in accusations against the company regarding its conduct amid the unionization push.
TEXAS — Sixty-five businesses have signed a letter appearing in the Dallas Morning News that calls on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to abandon his directive requiring the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents of transgender children who permit them to undergo some gender-affirming procedures. Titled...
The Justice Department and Christian groups both signaled they will appeal parts of a Texas federal court’s ruling over a sweeping push to be shielded from LGBT discrimination liability based on sincerely held religious beliefs. Justice, which represents the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said on March 15 that it...
A 79-year-old woman has reasonable grounds to claim that a Maine assisted-living facility discriminated against her for being transgender when it rejected her as a potential resident, the Maine Human Rights Commission found. The commission’s 3-2 vote on Monday sets in motion a process that could result in a lawsuit...
This new article of mine is now out, in the NYU Journal of Law & Liberty. The Introduction:. In several major cities and counties, in some territories, perhaps in the whole states of California and Montana, and to a small extent in Minnesota, private businesses may not discriminate against patrons based on certain kinds of political activities. In most of these jurisdictions (plus in South Carolina), it's also illegal to discriminate based on political activities in housing (and sometimes in commercial real estate transactions). Some of these bans are narrow, just protecting the decisions to belong to or support a political party. Others are broader, applying to political advocacy more generally, including political advocacy on the business's premises.
A former employee at Google sued the tech giant on Friday, claiming it engages in systemic bias against Black workers. Reuters reports the lawsuit, filed on Friday in a San Jose, California federal court, accuses Google of maintaining a “racially biased corporate culture” by placing Black employees in lower-level jobs, paying them less and denying them opportunities to advance because of their race.
