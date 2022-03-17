ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

They admit bad conduct — then win age discrimination verdict

Hr Morning
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do employees who engage in workplace misconduct win age discrimination cases? Here’s how. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit upheld a verdict in favor of United Airlines flight attendants. The former employees convinced a federal jury that they were discharged based on their age....

www.hrmorning.com

Comments / 1

The Week

Abortion bounties and other cruelties await women when

Roe v. Wade appears to be on its last legs. The Supreme Court seems uninterested in nixing Texas' abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy. The court's conservative supermajority turned a friendly ear to Mississippi's draconian law in December. And not content to wait for the official ruling, states like Idaho are taking matters into their own hands, getting downright creative by announcing possible financial incentives for family members of a fetus, including relatives of rapists.
TEXAS STATE
United Airlines
bloomberglaw.com

Religious Groups, U.S. Seek Reversals in LGBT Bias Case Ruling

The Justice Department and Christian groups both signaled they will appeal parts of a Texas federal court’s ruling over a sweeping push to be shielded from LGBT discrimination liability based on sincerely held religious beliefs. Justice, which represents the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said on March 15 that it...
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

"Bans on Political Discrimination in Places of Public Accommodation and Housing"

This new article of mine is now out, in the NYU Journal of Law & Liberty. The Introduction:. In several major cities and counties, in some territories, perhaps in the whole states of California and Montana, and to a small extent in Minnesota, private businesses may not discriminate against patrons based on certain kinds of political activities. In most of these jurisdictions (plus in South Carolina), it's also illegal to discriminate based on political activities in housing (and sometimes in commercial real estate transactions). Some of these bans are narrow, just protecting the decisions to belong to or support a political party. Others are broader, applying to political advocacy more generally, including political advocacy on the business's premises.
U.S. POLITICS
Complex

Lawsuit Accuses Google of Systematic Bias Against Black Employees

A former employee at Google sued the tech giant on Friday, claiming it engages in systemic bias against Black workers. Reuters reports the lawsuit, filed on Friday in a San Jose, California federal court, accuses Google of maintaining a “racially biased corporate culture” by placing Black employees in lower-level jobs, paying them less and denying them opportunities to advance because of their race.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

