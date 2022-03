It's turned into tough to live a private life in this modernised age. Technology, social media, internet, and so-called competitions of status are consuming us without even making us realize it. We are running behind very superficial things. People who dislike socialism have also chosen to live a social life just because it’s become a big need in this era. Very few people remain who prefer to live a private life over living a noisy social life. People who don’t prefer to be more socialised are not stuck to the so-called need of being social. And they are luckiest because they know the fact that “private life is a happy life.”

