Monitoring the heart

In order to be cleared for surgery I had to have a pre-op appointment by a cardiologist. Several tests have been performed and the final test was placing a monitor on me to keep close watch over the workings of my physical heart for a week. I have had it for...
Children who experienced trauma sometimes struggle to learn the same boundaries and behaviors that others take for granted. Many people with childhood trauma later question their relationship patterns, asking, "Is this normal?" Going back to early childhood development often sheds some light on our adult behavior, specifically unhealthy patterns. Children...
While communication is a cornerstone of any healthy relationship, being mindful of what you’re communicating is also crucial to consider. Even if someone is talking with you, if they're not authentically sharing what's happening in their head, real connection can be tough to strike. However, when someone is honest with themselves about their feelings and fair in sharing them, mental health experts say that person has emotional integrity, which is a key component for healthy connection. And, in fact, the absence of it less than ideal.
As a young adult, I had no idea that I had abandonment issues. I can still remember questioning my boyfriend every time he said he loved me. “Why do you love me?” “How much do you love me?” “Will you still love me twenty years from now?
Chances are you know a whole lot about your partner. What makes them laugh, what makes them seethe, what makes them blush. You probably know their dessert of choice, coffee preference, and that story from their childhood by heart. And the list of other things you know by heart is likely quite long because of course it is. You share a life with them and likely have more insight into who they truly are than anyone else.
PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a crib accessory to help parents monitor the safety of their sleeping infant," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the PEACEFUL SLEEP. My design enables parents to rest more easily knowing that their baby is sleeping safely in a quiet nursery."
Because grief is a natural human process, it’s also common for folks to wonder whether the way they’ve been navigating something is “normal.”. Most often, grief is associated with more finite examples, such as death. But grief can occur during and after any difficult loss, from relationship changes to employment.
It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
Without realizing it, your body language may be conveying the opposite of what you were hoping to communicate. New research shows how the "building blocks" of emotion communication can work for you or against you. Understanding how to bring your body language and intentions in sync can make you a...
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Health affirmations are a powerful way...
How we respond to anxiety determines whether it will wreak havoc or enhance our lives. Anxiety is like nuclear energy: Both are tremendously powerful forces that have an immense magnitude of effect. Employing anxiety for good may be easier than you think if you can learn to harness it. Anxiety...
Puppies may not be equipped to identify themselves in a reflection, however that doesn't imply they do not have any self-awareness. One latest study has showed that canines can distinguish the distinct scent of their personal scent, similar to seeing in an olfactory reflection, and in a report conducted in the year of 2021 discovered that canines may also be cognizant of own physique as an impediment.
Shame is one of the first emotions mentioned in the Bible. In the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve never felt it even though they were naked. But what precisely did that mean?. But after the Fall, shame becomes constant and unavoidable. It’s experienced hundreds of times by major and minor biblical characters and sometimes collectively by entire peoples. God metes it out as punishment to the worst sinners. It’s a fate almost as bad as death.
It's turned into tough to live a private life in this modernised age. Technology, social media, internet, and so-called competitions of status are consuming us without even making us realize it. We are running behind very superficial things. People who dislike socialism have also chosen to live a social life just because it’s become a big need in this era. Very few people remain who prefer to live a private life over living a noisy social life. People who don’t prefer to be more socialised are not stuck to the so-called need of being social. And they are luckiest because they know the fact that “private life is a happy life.”
So far, each generation has passed the mantle. My paternal grandfather took the mantle from his mother. If I remember his stories correctly, I don’t know that his father had much of a mantle to pass. But I never knew him, so I cannot say for sure. My great-grandmother I did know. She was a godly woman who passed on her faith to my grandfather.
woman in black and white sweater sitting on a chairkevin turcios/unsplash. Many of us know challenging moments in our lives when we've difficulty controlling our own thoughts and feelings. Imagine coming home after a hard day at work, taking a nice hot shower, eating a good dinner, having some chocolates, and starting to watch your favorite show on TV - nice, right? But we may have noticed that during these happy activities, our thoughts were thinking about project deadlines at work, the nagging boss, unfair colleagues, or the rude stranger we met in traffic that morning. These intrusive thoughts distract us from our present moment. Even as we go about our daily activities, we may be physically in one place, but mentally in another. For example, eating dinner at home and thinking about your rude boss will not help you to have a peaceful time.
Scientists increasingly focus on three visions of a good life: happiness, meaning, and psychological richness. What vision of a good life gets prioritized may impact many facets of society. As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, we may do well to reflect on what aspect of a good...
My partner and I are suckers for those talent shows where we get to root for the underdogs. Last night, we watched "American Idol," where contestants are regularly given feedback about how emotion and anxiety manifest in their auditions. Rushing through their songs, holding back their vocal power, sometimes barely audible. Anxiety can thin out the voice, decrease the range, throw off the key, and throttle the sense of control. The coaches say they can hear a lack of confidence.
For Erin Lim Rhodes, heading back to work is bittersweet. The Rundown host returned to the E! News offices for the first time this week after she and husband Joshua Rhodes welcomed their first child together, daughter Saylor Cielo Rhodes, nearly four months ago in November 2021. Now, the E!...
A study from the University of Texas found that by not acknowledging our emotions we actually make them stronger. Anyone in the mental health field will tell you that if you repress pain long enough, it will show up in other ways and areas of your life. Repressing pain will also hamper your ability to function the way you’d like, and people who know you will notice. It may also temporarily turn you into a jerk or a hot mess.
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was aboard a ballistic nuclear submarine miles beneath the Pacific Ocean. I was the deputy chief of chaplains for the United States Navy and had been visiting sailors aboard this marvelous vessel when we were informed that our nation had been attacked. Suddenly, my ministry...
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.
Comments / 1