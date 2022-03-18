L.A. firefighters gather surplus gear to send to Ukraine

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — In its third week of conflict with Russia, first responders in Ukraine are facing shortages of emergency and medical supplies needed to provide basic services and protection to their communities. Hearing their call for help, crews in Los Angeles County Thursday collected surplus hoses, nozzles, turnouts, helmets, and body armor to send overseas.

“Our firefighters, they are truly heroes as it relates to them putting their lives on the line to protect the lives and the property of others," L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said during a press conference at the donation center. “Now, couple that danger and that harm by doing it in the middle of a war.”

Speaking from the podium alongside L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn at the Fire Station 171 donation center, Osby went on to say that he's sure people have seen pictures of the bombings and destruction that firefighters are facing — and how they continue to serve their citizens through the life-threatening conditions.

Osby said the request to assist Ukraine came together quickly, when the department was asked this week by the First-In Fire Foundation if they had any surplus gear to send.

The L.A.-based organization is self described as an organization that was founded in 2008 and works to fundraise for fire services and departments.

In addition to surplus hoses, gear and medical supplies, the L.A.-based fire departments are also donating any additional personal protective equipment that they can spare, according to Osby.

“These supplies will be going by a private entity to Poland and from there the logistics will be handled in Poland as it relates to trying to get the supplies to the firefighters in Ukraine,” Osby said.

"The Los Angeles County Fire Department is extremely proud to partner with our brother and sister firefighters in the country of Ukraine to assist them…in protecting the lives and the property of their citizens.”

