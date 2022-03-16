Softball Games Cancelled on Wednesday

ABINGDON — The Galesburg High School softball team was edged by Abingdon-Avon 9-7 on Thursday. The Tornadoes opened up the non-conference affair with six runs in the bottom of the first inning and plated another run in the second for a 7-0 lead over the Silver Streaks (0-2). A-Town added a run in the fourth and another in the sixth.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO