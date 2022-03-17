In the Media

MOTLEY, Minn. — Sivert Klefsaas was a viral star even before he joined social media. The central Minnesota student stayed off of social media for six years. It’s so unusual for a young person to stay away from social media that the story has been shared across the state and nationally, such as on “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” ABC’s “World News Now” and in The Washington Post.

MOTLEY, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO