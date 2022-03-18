ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Beloved icon’: Rock Hall explains why Dolly Parton will stay on ballot

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AquW_0eiXyvnT00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – Days after Dolly Parton asked to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , the Rock Hall Foundation released a statement on why she was chosen and revealed that she wasn’t removed from the ballot.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world,” the Foundation said in part.

Permanent daylight saving time has been tried before – and it didn’t go well

Dolly tweeted Monday , “I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I’ve earned that right. I really don’t want votes to be split because of me so I must respectfully bow out.”

Dolly said she hadn’t made a rock album and she didn’t feel worthy of the nomination.

The Foundation says Rock and Roll is not defined by one genre.

“From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music… Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

3.74M bottles of Airborne Gummies impacted by recall over ‘injury hazard’

The Foundation noted that Dolly and the other 16 artists who were selected for the class of 2022 followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.

They went on to say the nomination also went out earlier in March to 1,200 ballot voters.

The statement closes, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

St. Patty’s or St. Paddy’s Day?

St. Patrick’s Day falls annually on March 17 and is widely celebrated in the United States, but some of the U.S. nicknames for the day would not be acceptable in Ireland.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Dwayne Johnson
WWLP

Unbossed event awards local woman activist

ACTON, Mass (WWLP) – The second annual Unbossed: Celebrating Bold Leadership celebration on March 20 will recognize a Springfield resident for her community contributions. Elizabeth Willis-O’Gilvie is being recognized for her ability to combat food oppressed in her community. She is the founder and leader of the Springfield Food Policy Council, including other organizations and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

101-year-old Schenectady woman honored for ski career

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  Frederica “Freddie” Anderson was recently recognized for a lifetime dedicated to inspiring the Capital Region’s next generation of skiers. Her passion for the slopes was instinctual from the moment she was born on February 23, 1921. Freddie’s love for skiing only grew stronger with age, a path that led her to […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hall#Wjw#The Rock Hall Foundation#Rhythm Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy