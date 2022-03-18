ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Officials: Russia bombing civilians, children in Ukraine

By Alexandra Limon
WWLP
WWLP
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWrrp_0eiXyuuk00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Reports and video footage from Ukraine show Russia has been bombing largely civilian areas, leading White House officials to take a stronger tone.

In the past 24 hours, several officials have said that Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, are in fact committing war crimes, and they said more help is headed to Ukraine.

Officials said just this week Russia bombed schools, a hospital and a theater in Ukraine where civilians were sheltered.

Russia denies responsibility for that attack.

“The word children had been written in Russian in giant white letters on the pavement outside the building, so you could know from the air that there were children inside,” said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“I think he is a war criminal,” President Joe Biden said referring to Putin.

U.S. officials are no longer shying away from calling Putin’s and Russia’s actions war crimes.

“Personally, I agree, intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime,” Blinken said.

“If you attack civilians purposely, target civilians purposely, that is a crime,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Austin said the United States still can’t grant one of Ukraine’s top requests — declaring a no-fly zone.

“There’s no such thing as a no-fly zone light,” Austin said. “A no-fly zone means that you’re in a conflict with Russia.”

Russia’s nuclear weapons make that a dangerous prospect. Fear of escalation is also why the U.S. isn’t agreeing to deliver Polish fighter jets to Ukraine.

But Congress has approved $13.5 billion in aid and Wednesday, Biden announced $800 million in immediate help, including defensive weapons like ground-to-air missiles and armed drones.

Today, the United Nations held an emergency meeting to discuss what’s happening in Ukraine and the issue of possible war crimes committed by Russia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officers are warning Putin is “angry” and “frustrated” that Russia has failed to rapidly seize Ukraine’s capitol city. Russian insider and Putin critic Andrei Kozyrev, who served as the Russian Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1996, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Putin’s state of mind and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#White House#Russian#State#Defense Lloyd Austin
AOL Corp

Moscow says hundreds of Russian troops killed, thousands more injured in Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 497 Russian troops had been killed and 1,597 injured to date since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. A military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a sharply different estimate hours later, saying that over 7,000 Russian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy