The Joy of Grits

Anne Burrell is one of Food Network's resident badass female chefs who specializes in Italian cuisine, and is a fierce competitor on shows like "Iron Chef America" and "Chopped All Stars." While it's entertaining to watch her compete, part of the reason Burrell has become such a popular personality on the network is that she has a passion for teaching people how to cook in a relatable and fun way. Even though she can make some of the most advanced techniques look easy, she is still able to teach some of the "Worst Cooks in America” how to replicate them. "I feel like I have the ability to connect with people," Burrell told her alma mater, The Culinary Institute of America, in an interview. "This is very important to me when I write recipes or when I talk about cooking [with] people, I break it down for people and talk to them, not down to them," she added.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO