The city’s Office of Children and Families recently launched the application process for its Adult Education Program Support grants. This is the second year the city is running the program, which provides funding to adult education providers that offer facilities and resources that are accessible to adult learners. Main priorities include ensuring adult education programs operate in safe, student-centered physical spaces, providing learning materials that are designed for adult use, and supporting language access.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO