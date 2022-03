Orangeburg Democratic state Rep. Jerry Govan announced Friday he is running for South Carolina superintendent of education. “This is not a sad time but an exciting time,” Govan said during an announcement at the Statehouse in Columbia. “There are so many challenges unique to the state that we must address. I’ve done what I’ve needed to do at the General Assembly, but now it’s time to take it to the next level.”

EDUCATION ・ 7 HOURS AGO