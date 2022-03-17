Eagles won’t face Davante Adams after Packers trade star WR to the Raiders

The Eagles will face the Packers in 2022, but Darius Slay won’t have to face Davante Adams after Green Bay traded the All Pro to the Raiders.

Las Vegas will now make Adams the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The trade reunites Adams with his college quarterback Derek Carr. Adams and Carr played two seasons together at Fresno State.

Adams is the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs.

He’s also one of only three players in league history to register 650-plus receptions, 8,000-plus receiving yards and 70-plus TD catches in his first eight seasons in the NFL (WRs Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald).