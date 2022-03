Frank Lampard believes the mentality of players and fans alike will be crucial in turning Everton’s season around and avoiding relegation.Everton go into Thursday’s fixture against Newcastle outside the bottom three on goal difference alone, albeit with three games in hand on 18th-placed Watford, with Lampard having overseen only one league victory since taking over at the end of January.The creeping sense of gloom deepened with Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Wolves – a result which prompted Lampard to express surprise at the “instant negativity” which can follow setbacks at Goodison Park – and he wants to see a different...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO