Sunny Balwani: Elizabeth Holmes' former partner goes on trial

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes always dreamt of being a billionaire. In that sense and only that sense, her wildest dreams came true. At the height of her powers in 2015, Forbes estimated her net worth to be $4.5 billion. Then everything came crashing down. The rise and fall of Theranos have been breathlessly chronicled, starting with the book that first revealed the breadth of the scam, John Carreyrou’s Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies of a Silicon Valley Startup, followed by a podcast of the same name. Since then, a constellation of Theranos-inspired projects have either been released or announced. There’s ABC’s podcast The Dropout, an HBO docuseries called The Inventor and even a movie in the works starring Jennifer Lawrence. But first up is the Hulu miniseries The Dropout, which is based on the ABC podcast, and stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO