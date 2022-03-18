ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sunny Balwani: Elizabeth Holmes' former partner goes on trial

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of college at 19 to found her company, Theranos, she needed someone with more experience. Based on an idea that hundreds of diseases could be diagnosed with just a few drops of blood, her venture had begun to attract interest, and investment. So as...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

Elizabeth Holmes Is Living Large While Awaiting Her Sentencing

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes always dreamt of being a billionaire. In that sense and only that sense, her wildest dreams came true. At the height of her powers in 2015, Forbes estimated her net worth to be $4.5 billion. Then everything came crashing down. The rise and fall of Theranos have been breathlessly chronicled, starting with the book that first revealed the breadth of the scam, John Carreyrou’s Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies of a Silicon Valley Startup, followed by a podcast of the same name. Since then, a constellation of Theranos-inspired projects have either been released or announced. There’s ABC’s podcast The Dropout, an HBO docuseries called The Inventor and even a movie in the works starring Jennifer Lawrence. But first up is the Hulu miniseries The Dropout, which is based on the ABC podcast, and stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Elizabeth Holmes Is Accused of ‘Brainwashing’ Her Husband—Here’s What His Family Really Thinks of Her

Click here to read the full article. She may be one of the most controversial entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, but according to Elizabeth Holmes’ husband, William “Billy” Evans, the public has it “all wrong” about her. Holmes was the founder and chief executive officer of Theranos, a health tech company that claimed to have revolutionized blood testing by developing methods to test patients with small volumes of blood, such as a single drop. The success of Theranos led Forbes to name Holmes as the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States in 2015, with her company valued at $9 billion....
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Where Is Elizabeth Holmes in 2022?

Elizabeth Holmes was once touted as a Silicon Valley trailblazer, following in the footsteps of her idol Steve Jobs. After dropping out of Stanford, she founded the biotechnology company Theranos, which claimed to have developed a device that would revolutionize blood testing. At 30, Holmes was named the world's youngest self-made female billionaire by Forbes.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Dropout’: Naveen Andrews Shares What It Was Like to Film During Elizabeth Holmes Trial

The Dropout is in the middle of its release schedule, but what’s even more dramatic than the Hulu series is when it was filmed. Production on the eight-part limited series was still filming while Elizabeth Holmes herself was on trial. In a new interview, The Dropout star Naveen Andrews described what it was like to be filming a biopic about a person’s story that was still unfolding.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
John Ioannidis
mansionglobal.com

Michael Jackson’s Onetime Las Vegas Home Lists for $9.5 Million

A Las Vegas home once occupied by Michael Jackson is listing for $9.5 million. A Las Vegas mansion that was once home to the late pop superstar Michael Jackson is hitting the market for $9.5 million. Mr. Jackson leased the house for about a year starting in 2006, paying $50,000...
TENNIS
BET

Kanye West Subpoenaed To Testify In Upcoming Former Employee’s Fraud Trial

Kanye West has reportedly been subpoenaed to testify at an upcoming federal trial over the alleged fraud perpetrated by one of his former employees. According to the Chicago Tribune, the 44-year-old rapper/producer has been called as a witness at Arjun Dhillon’s trial. Dhillon is accused of using Ye’s name in an attempt to swindle a quarter of a million dollars from a rich philanthropist running an online charity campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Bbc News#South Asian#Japanese
bloomberglaw.com

Elizabeth Holmes’s Ex May Hold Her Ticket to Less Prison Time

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes has good reason to root against her former boyfriend when he takes his turn at trial. And it has nothing to do with how she feels about the man she claims. abused. her for years. Rather, a guilty verdict for company ex-president. Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani...
CELEBRITIES
Motley Fool

Before the Miniseries: Rebecca Jarvis on Understanding Elizabeth Holmes

In this Motley Fool Money podcast, Rebecca Jarvis, chief business correspondent at ABC News and host of the podcast The Dropout, discusses the story of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos. Jarvis talks with Motley Fool editor Olivia Zitkus and shares her thoughts on:. What made Holmes tick. The nuance of...
TV & VIDEOS
Columbian

Series retell Joe Exotic, Elizabeth Holmes stories

There’s an interesting content pipeline happening right now, as viral articles, podcasts and documentaries are turned into various series with movie stars stepping into these fictionalized adaptations of splashy true-life scandals. That trend reaches boiling point this spring, with several of these limited series dropping within a few months of each other.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth II Is 'Deeply Upset' Over Most Of Her Children Getting Divorced, Claims New Book

A new biography about the royal family alleges that Queen Elizabeth II is “deeply” upset that three out of four of her children ended up getting divorced. Author Robert Hardman released his latest biography on the royal family, Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II. In the book, Hardman reveals that the 95-year-old Queen of England was "deeply upset" over talks of divorce in the family.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Maria Sharapova and Michael Schumacher booked for alleged fraud by Indian police

An Indian woman has accused former tennis star Maria Sharapova and former Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher of criminal conspiracy.The two sports stars, along with 11 others, have been charged with fraud and criminal conspiracy by local police after an order given by an Indian court.Delhi resident Shafali Agarwal claimed she had booked an apartment in an upcoming housing project in the Indian city of Gurugram, formerly called Gurgaon, named after Sharapova.The project also had a separate housing tower named after Schumacher and the project was supposed to be completed by 2016, stated several reports.Ms Agarwal accused the two...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy