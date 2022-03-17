Home Insurance Survey

Before a home is sold, the title company will research the property to verify the seller owns the home and that no one else has a claim to it. This is done because disputes over ownership can be costly and legally challenging. As part of this process, lenders will want a title insurance policy put in place at closing to protect them against losses from any ownership claims or disputes that arise after the sale of the house—and this comes at a cost. While the title insurance purchase costs can be the responsibility of buyers, sellers regularly cover the costs associated with title insurance instead. As such, expect to pay at least part of the lender’s title insurance policy at closing—which can range from a few hundred dollars to more than $1,000 on average, depending on the cost and location of the home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO