ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Home Insurance Survey

jurupavalley.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nonprofit organization United Policyholders is collecting data on...

www.jurupavalley.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

How do I find the best home insurance companies?

Originally Posted On: https://www.valchoice.com/consumer-insurance-information/best-home-insurance/. Do you wonder how to find the best home insurance company? We all know that large insurance companies spend billions (each) on advertisements. But does that mean they’re a good insurance company? Or, does that mean they’re a big advertising company? More importantly, can you deduce what spending money on advertising means about whether they’re a good homeowners insurance company?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Canyon News

Can You Save On Home Insurance In Wildfire-Hit Regions Of California?

UNITED STATES—If you are living in certain regions of California, wildfires have become an unavoidable part of your reality. And while most types of homeowners insurance typically include fire damage coverage, you may now find it difficult or impossible to get this cover. The difficulty level of getting homeowners insurance will depend on where exactly your home is located. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that it is going to cost you.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Title insurance

Before a home is sold, the title company will research the property to verify the seller owns the home and that no one else has a claim to it. This is done because disputes over ownership can be costly and legally challenging. As part of this process, lenders will want a title insurance policy put in place at closing to protect them against losses from any ownership claims or disputes that arise after the sale of the house—and this comes at a cost. While the title insurance purchase costs can be the responsibility of buyers, sellers regularly cover the costs associated with title insurance instead. As such, expect to pay at least part of the lender’s title insurance policy at closing—which can range from a few hundred dollars to more than $1,000 on average, depending on the cost and location of the home.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Insurance Survey#United Policyholders
ZDNet

Big data could see bushfire and flood-prone homes priced out of insurance

The use of big data by insurers in Australia could lead to homeowners living in at-risk areas being priced out of the insurance market, the Actuaries Institute has warned. The warning comes as parts of New South Wales and Queensland continue to face heavy floods, which has led to 21 deaths and billions of dollars in property damage so far.
ECONOMY
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

Vivint Smart Home Appoints Ron Davies as Company’s First Chief Insurance Officer

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) today announced that Ron Davies has been named chief insurance officer. In this newly created role, Davies will lead all aspects of Vivint’s growing smart insurance business, including the development of its market strategy, the company’s development of its MGA with proprietary products, as well as its insurance agency. Davies will report to Vivint CEO, David Bywater.
BUSINESS
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Ease Lower | March 21, 2022

Average mortgage rates took a step back to start the week. Homebuyers looking for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage should see rates averaging 4.887%, a decrease of 0.068 percentage points from the end of last week. For homeowners planning to refinance a current mortgage, the rate on a 30-year refi will be around 4.997%, down 0.092 percentage points.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy