How to Watch ‘Turning Red’ Online: Stream the Pixar Film on Disney+

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cXgc_0eiXqRE700

Turning Red, Pixar ’s latest animated coming-of-age film about a Chinese-Canadian middle school girl who unexpectedly inherits the ability to turn into a giant red panda, has gone viral in the short time since it dropped on Disney+ — but not for the reasons you might expect.

The film is set in the early 2000s, and centers around Mei, a 13-year-old Toronto teen with a loyal group of girlfriends who struggles with her new panda powers that activate when she feels any intense emotions. Turning Red is directed by Oscar-winner Domee Shi in her feature debut, who also directed the Pixar animated short Bao. The story been praised by critics not only for its depictions of puberty and teenage girlhood, but also for its representation of Chinese culture, and Pixar’s first full-length picture to have an Asian main character.

But just like growing up, it hasn’t always been the smoothest ride: the film sparked a fair amount of controversy leading up to, and after, its official release from everyone from film critics, to parents, and animation buffs on Twitter. Even the biggest fans of the movie were concerned about Disney’s decision to release the film exclusively on Disney+ , making it the third Pixar film since 2020 to be denied a theatrical release.

Want to watch the film online? Here’s what you need to know about all the attention (and controversy) the movie’s received, and where to steam it.

Turning Red Reviews and Controversy

Even before the Turning Red ‘s release, a tense debate erupted on Twitter after a tweet went viral mocking the film’s unique art style. Some chimed in to agree with the original tweet, claiming that Pixar’s animation and character design quality had somehow diminished over the years, with others firing back that this production was trying something new and inspired (with some users pointing out how rough Pixar’s early CGI initially looked, such as in film’s like the first Toy Story ).

Meanwhile, since its release on Disney+, Turning Red currently holds 95 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, yet the audience score is 72 percent as of the publish date. The film (which has a PG rating), received several criticisms and comments from parents who were concerned about the “progressive ideas” presented in the film. This was in response to the film’s normalized take on aspects of puberty like periods (including a scene where Mei’s mother shows up to her school with a box of pads), budding sexuality, and changing bodies.

But the most public debate came out of a hotly-contested CinemaBlend review of the film by critic and managing director Sean O’Connell, which has since been deleted. It received significant backlash from readers and press across the web, calling it “racist” and “sexist” commentary.

“I recognized the humor in the film, but connected with none of it. By rooting ‘Turning Red’ very specifically in the Asian community of Toronto, the film legitimately feels like it was made for [director] Domee Shi’s friends and immediate family members,” O’Connell wrote in the now-deleted review. “Which is fine — but also, a tad limiting in its scope.”

What didn’t help was a follow-up tweet (now deleted) from O’Connell, which attempted to clarify his position, but only seemed as if he was doubling down. “Some Pixar films are made for universal audiences,” O’Connell wrote. “‘Turning Red’ is not. The target audience for this one feels very specific and very narrow. If you are in it, this might work very well for you. I am not in it. This was exhausting.”

CinemaBlend’s Editor-In-Chief issued a statement shortly after stating they “failed to properly edit this review,” with O’Connell releasing his own apology on Twitter. Since then, several cast members have spoken up in response, including Rosalie Chiang, who voices Mei in the film.

How to Watch Turning Red Online

To watch Turning Red online right now, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription . Pricing for Disney+ starts at just $7.99 a month and will include instant access to watch Turning Red online, as well as all of Disney+ slate of original shows, movies and exclusive offerings .


Want a better offer? Right now, you can get the Disney Bundle Deal , which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month . Use it to stream Turning Red online and get access to the entire Hulu and ESPN+ library of shows as well.

Both Disney+ offers let you watch Turning Red on your computer, tablet, or phone. You can also watch Turning Red on TV by casting it onto your screen through the Disney+ app on Roku , Fire TV Stick 4K , Apple TV and other similar streaming devices.

The Disney+ Bundle is a great deal if you want to watch Turning Red on Disney+, as well as other Pixar releases that premiered on the platform like Luca and Soul , which are all streaming on Disney+.

How to Watch Turning Red Online Free

While Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial on its own, there are a couple ways to watch Turning Red online free.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal , which gets you six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up for the offer or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. You can then use it to stream Turning Red on Disney+ for free.


Turning Red Rating, Runtime, Cast, and Description

The runtime for Turning Red is 1 hour and 40 minutes, and the film has a PG rating. The film features the voices of many prominent Asian actors, as well as a few newcomers including Rosalie Chiang as Meilin “Mei” Lee. The cast also includes Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, and James Hong.

In Turning Red , Meilin “Mei” Lee is a confident, adorkable 13-year-old who struggles between being a dutiful daughter, maintaining her relationship with her mother, and coming into her own as a teenager. One morning, she wakes up transformed into a giant red panda, and learns of a family blessing (or curse) that causes her to become the panda whenever she gets too excited. As she waits for a ceremony that can break the curse, Mei and her loyal friend group set their sights on using the panda to prepare for an upcoming concert of her favorite boy group, 4*TOWN.

You can currently watch Turning Red online, streaming on Disney+ .


Less than 24 hours after a report indicated that Donald Trump has soured on Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), the Senate candidate whom he endorsed last year, Brooks released a campaign ad that doubles as a pledge of fealty to the former president and his lies about the 2020 election. The ex-president is considering pulling his endorsement, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday. "Mo Brooks is disappointing," Trump told the publication during a phone interview earlier this week. "I'm determining right now, has Mo Brooks — has he changed?" Trump suggested that if Brooks appears to be...
Chris Cuomo is seeking over $125 million in a new arbitration filing against CNN, claiming the network's decision to fire him was unjustified and that it damaged his ability to find future work as a journalist and media figure. Cuomo was fired from CNN back on Dec. 4, 2021, following a report from the New York Attorney General's office that extensively detailed how Cuomo helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, navigate several sexual misconduct allegations. CNN said Cuomo broke the network's rules in assisting his brother, but in his new filing,...
Rolling Stone

Trump Officially Kicks Pence to the Curb

Donald Trump sure sounds like he's running for president in 2024, and if he makes another run, he'll be doing it without former vice president Mike Pence on the ticket. In a phone interview with the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, Trump remained critical of his vice president when asked about the possibility of again tapping Pence to be his running mate. "I don't think the people would accept it," Trump told the publication, citing the fallout from the 2020 election as a point of contention. Trump, of course, has refused to accept the fact that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Dropout Dolly Parton Covers ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in 2002

Dolly Parton stunned a lot of her fans earlier this week when withdrew herself from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote. “I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out … I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”
MUSIC
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 16

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, Shrek, and Shrek 2. Ready to stop aimlessly clicking through tiles and pick something to watch on Netflix? Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list can help. No. 1 on the list for Wednesday, March 16 is The Adam Project, Netflix's latest Ryan Reynolds movie. Nos. 2 and 3 are Shrek and Shrek 2, the exact same places they were yesterday. No. 4 is Dunkirk, director Christopher Nolan's World War II epic. And Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming rounds out the top 5. It's been in the upper reaches of the list for weeks now, because Madea isn't going anywhere without a fight.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Doechii Celebrates Wild Nights, Getting High on New Single ‘Persuasive’

After taking social media by storm in late 2020, Doechii returns to the spotlight with the release of her newest single, "Persuasive," along with news of her recent signing to Top Dawg Entertainment. "Hearing Doechii I knew immediately this woman is a star. Her talent is boundless, fluid and authentic," said Moosa Tiffith, President of Top Dawg Entertainment in a release. "We are committed to following her limitless vision." "I found a family in TDE," Doechii said. "They don't simply follow trends — they create them. Focusing on the music and the art is where...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: How to Watch F1 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Formula 1 is the worldwide gold standard of racing, but figuring out how to watch F1 online can be as tricky as an outside overtake. Luckily, there are several ways to watch F1 online if you're a cord-cutter, and even a couple of ways to watch F1 live streams for free. Whether you're just getting into F1 (maybe because you watched the fantastic Netflix docu-series, Drive to Survive) or you're looking for a...
MOTORSPORTS
