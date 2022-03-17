Can’t See ‘The Batman’ In Theaters? Don’t Worry, It’s Coming to HBO Max Very Soon

You cannot listen to the real Batman Forever soundtrack online. Neither Spotify nor Apple have the actual soundtrack album that was released for the famous Joel Schumacher-directed 1995 film. Sure, some playlists have been hastily constructed on both streaming platforms, but it’s not the same. The internet has not preserved the ’90s in the way we think it has, and the absence of the Batman Forever soundtrack is proof. If you had this album on CD or cassette in the summer of 1995 then you know it was a big deal. But, if you only think the Batman Forever soundtrack was all about Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose,” I’ve got news for you: That’s just the tip of the bat-berg. The Batman Forever soundtrack is the greatest album of the 1990s because it represents the era nearly perfectly. On top of that, something like this could just not happen again.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO