Generally, I don’t subscribe to fashion “rules”—I’m more of a “if you like it, then wear it” sort of fashion editor— but there is one I stand by: Never wear white to a wedding. I’ve been to so many weddings in my time, I’m being a wedding guest could pass for my side hustle. And you’d be surprised at how many people commit this faux pas. Sure, you can always clear it with the bride first—I know, from firsthand experience, that some aren’t phased with guests wearing white—but that doesn’t mean everyone else in attendance knows you’ve been granted permission. With the inevitable side-eye you can receive from less-liberal guests, wearing white to a wedding is something I suggest you avoid.

