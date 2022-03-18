Unlike Mullen and McElwain, here’s why Gators coach Billy Napier is able to build a Saban-sized staff | Commentary

Ali Napier, wife of Billy Napier, watches Billy speak during a press conference at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Billy Napier was introduced at the new head coach of the UF football team. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Why will Billy Napier succeed when some other darn good football coaches could not?

Will Muschamp is a good football coach, and he failed at Florida.

Jim McElwain is a good football coach, and he failed at Florida.

Dan Mullen is a good football coach, and he failed at Florida.

Why did they fail, Billy Napier, and why will you succeed?

“I’ve been here three months now and I’m still trying to figure out that answer as well,” Napier, the Gators new head coach, told me Thursday on my radio show when I asked him why the oldest, richest university in the talent-rich State of Florida has fallen behind in recent years. “I do think that timing is important. Part of me accepting this job, this leadership challenge and this opportunity is because I felt like the pieces are in place and the resources are available.

“We are about to move into a new football facility — the $85 million, 142,000-square-feet Heavener Center — and we’re excited about that. That facility component will help us be a little more equipped in that area than we have been in the past. I think the administration has bought into this vision of creating an organization and an infrastructure; of trying to take a modernized approach so that we can be competitive in a very difficult dynamic that we call college football.”

That is Napier’s nice way of saying that Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin has promised to give him everything he could possibly need to compete with Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Napier is right in that the timing of the palatial standalone football facility is something that his predecessors were never able to benefit from, but he also said Stricklin has made it clear that Napier can build a support staff of Sabanesque proportions.

But the question is why now? It’s not like Stricklin is some dummy who doesn’t know what the other powerhouses in college football have been doing. Stricklin is one of the sharpest ADs in the country, and I find it hard to believe he would have denied Mullen and McElwain the necessary staffing to win SEC and national championships.

After all, we’ve been talking for years now about how Saban started a trend of hiring a battalion of staff members to help achieve excellence in every aspect of his program. Since we often compare football to the military, the comparison I like to make is that, yes, Saban is a great general, but he has an entire army of first lieutenants, second lieutenants, sergeants, master sergeants, captains, corporals, cooks and on down the line. Saban and Alabama are financially committed to not just hiring great assistant coaches but hiring a horde of support staff who handle every want and every need of the head coach, the assistant coaches, the players and the recruits.

The common belief is that the Gators are in desperation mode right now and that’s why they are finally pouring so much money into Napier’s support staff. After all, it’s been three head coaches and 13 years since the Gators last won an SEC Championship. After the bottom fell out of Mullen’s program last year, Stricklin badly needs Napier to succeed.

But I believe Florida’s massive upgrade in Napier’s support staff is more about Napier’s preparation and organization than Stricklin’s desperation. Could it be Mullen and McElwain never were able to expand their staffs to these levels because they never came up with a plan as to what exactly they needed all these extra staff members to do?

I believe Mullen and McElwain wanted extra staffing simply because it was trendy and that’s what the cool kids had. In contrast, Napier brought a detailed plan, defining the roles for each and every offensive and defensive analyst, nutritionist, video assistant, strength and conditioning aide and quality control apprentice. Building a football program is like creating a start-up business: It’s not just about coming up with a nebulous idea; you have to sell that idea to investors.

And that’s exactly what Napier did. He presented Stricklin with comprehensive organizational charts and graphs, infrastructure plans and an extensive breakdown of job titles and descriptions and what each additional staff member would do throughout the course of the season. This is why I believe Napier will be successful. He’s not just a coach who wants to call plays and concoct game plans; he wants to organize, oversee and orchestrate every aspect of his football operations corporation.

“I’ve been around what’s being done at the highest level, and I know what it takes to be competitive,” says Napier, who coached on the staffs of Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. “It takes hundreds of people to have success in college football. ... I had conviction that if I’m going to make the move [to coach the Gators], these are the things that are important. The great thing is that administration at the University of Florida didn’t blink. They are invested in our vision of what we want to create and build. That was exciting to me, and that’s one of the reasons I’m here today.”

When you’re trying to compete in the the toughest conference in college football, you’re fighting multi-faceted battles on about five different fronts.

As the old saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

But in the SEC, it takes an army to coach a team.

