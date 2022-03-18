ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC-based journalist documents war in Ukraine

By Jessica Moore
CBS New York
CBS New York
 23 hours ago

NYC journalist returns to home country of Ukraine to document Russian invasion 03:03

NEW YORK -- The war in Ukraine is personal for one New York City journalist who just returned from Kyiv.

As CBS2's Jessica Moore reports, this journalist had covered every imaginable scenario, except a war in her home country. That all changed when she flew to Kyiv and started documenting the Russian invasion.

Russian forces targeted a boarding school for blind children and bombed more hospitals across Ukraine as Russia's brutal assault on civilians continues.

President Zelenskyy visited some of the victims of Russia's latest attacks inside a hospital in Kyiv, where a young girl cried in disbelief as he handed her flowers.

Stunning video shows the savagery of war. Russian forces hit dense city centers, adding to the constantly rising number of Ukrainian casualties.

The State Department now confirms an American citizen was killed in a civilian attack on the city of Chernihiv.

Meanwhile, a line of cars stretched  for miles outside Mariupol as desperate Ukrainians tried to escape, joining the 3.1 million who already have.

Ukrainian-born freelance journalist Oliya, known as "Scootercaster" online, found herself in a similar refugee caravan just a couple of weeks ago, documenting the harrowing journey to safety.

"People were terrified. They were confused," Scootercaster said.

Oliya left her home in Queens and flew to her hometown of Kyiv just before the invasion.

"It's the country that I'm from. It felt like, I have to be there, I should be there and I should report about it," she said.

Her grandparents are still there, hiding inside a makeshift bomb shelter.

"How devastating was that for you, to see the fighting happening in the place you were born?" Moore asked.

"It's heartbreaking to see your hometown destroyed," Oliya said.

She spent weeks documenting the atrocities of war on the streets where she used to play and says she plans to return to Ukraine soon, despite the ever-increasing threat.

"What motivates you to want to go back right now?" Moore asked.

"I keep feeling like I haven't told the full story yet," Oliya said. "I don't even know how to describe the emotion. It was extremely hard to see what was happening to my hometown. It's like, you know, your heart just gets ripped out. Yeah. And all I can do is just keep telling everybody's story."

Oliya says she checks in with her grandparents every day and has urged them to leave the country, but they are committed to staying in their home.

She also said nearly all of the refugees she interviewed are determined to return to Ukraine, no matter how long it takes.

Related
CBS New York

Russia hits Lviv for first time as aerial assault on Ukraine intensifies

Kyiv — Another major Ukrainian city — very close to the country's western border with Poland — has come under Russian fire. As the capital Kyiv reeled from more shelling, black smoke rose over the previously untouched city of Lviv for the first time on Friday morning.A Russian strike hit what was said to be a facility for the repair of military aircraft. Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine. It sits only about 40 miles from the NATO territory across the border in Poland. Lviv's mayor said at least one person was wounded in the strike that hit...
POLITICS
CBS New York

James Hill named as 2nd U.S. victim of "Putin's senseless war" in Ukraine

Russian forces have been blamed for the death of a second U.S. citizen in Ukraine. After the war broke out, Minnesota native James Hill remained in the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, very near Russia's border, to look after his partner Irina, who was being treated at a local hospital for multiple sclerosis. An adviser to Ukraine's interior minister identified Hill as one of the victims of a Russian attack on Thursday morning that targeted people lining up for food in Chernihiv. There were conflicting reports as to whether the civilians were hit by gun or artillery fire. The city...
POLITICS
CBS New York

SEE IT: Ukraine's president pleads for U.S. aid, shares graphic video with Congress

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea directly to members of Congress on Wednesday for the U.S. to help create a no-fly zone over Ukrainian skies and to provide more weapons to bolster Ukraine's ability to combat Russia's airpower as Moscow continues its bombardment of the country.In a virtual address before both chambers of Congress, Zelenskyy invoked key events in U.S. history, including the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and September 11, 2001, terror attacks to urge members to provide his country with more assistance to beat back Russia's aggression."Just like nobody else expected it, you could not stop it," he said. "Our...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS New York

Biden to travel to Europe for NATO summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Washington — President Biden will travel to Europe next week to meet with allies to discuss the West's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and their joint efforts to impose steep costs on Moscow over its attack, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday.Psaki said during the White House press briefing the president will participate in an extraordinary NATO summit at its headquarters in Brussels on March 24 with leaders from the alliance's 30 member countries "to discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as well as to reaffirm our...
POTUS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Demand high for Ukrainian flags across the country

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - As the civilian population suffers in Ukraine, the flags of yellow and blue are billowing across this country. Flag manufacturers in Suffolk County tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the humanitarian crisis is leading to a huge demand that's difficult to meet. "It came out of nowhere," said Keith Feuer of Independence Bunting & Flag. "They're using it to show their solidarity with Ukraine and the people there." Stitching and sewing are soaring as demand for Ukraine's flag spikes across America. At a factory in Deer Park, they are answering the call coming in from textile processors, led by Glaser Mills of Huntington. "We...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

L.I. business victim of mistaken identity, vandalism

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. -- The war in Ukraine and anger at Russian President Vladimir Putin is being played out on the North Shore of Nassau County.Owners of a local family business who are sympathetic to Ukrainians tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they are being wrongly targeted as Russian oligarchs."We just want it to stop," Phillip Stehling said. Phillip and Catherine Stehling and their colleagues at their Sea Cliff construction firm, say police, are victims of mistaken identity."We're not Russian. We have nothing to do with Putin. We don't support him by any means," Phillip Stehling said.A vandal, still on the...
SEA CLIFF, NY
CBS New York

400 bulletproof vests meant for Ukraine stolen in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- About 400 bulletproof vests, which were donated to be sent to Ukraine, have been stolen in Manhattan.The vests were stored inside the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America building on Second Avenue in the East Village.The theft happened sometime overnight.Workers found the door forced open when they arrived Wednesday morning and called police.The NYPD is now looking for those responsible.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Jewish holiday of Purim starts Wednesday night

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The Jewish holiday of Purim starts Wednesday night. People celebrate the ancient story of a Queen who saved the Jewish people from destruction. This year, some are adopting new traditions to help those experiencing crisis in Ukraine. Pick your filling: Poppy seed, prune, apricot or raspberry. At Russ & Daughters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, it's nonstop baking of traditional triangle cookies known as Hamantaschen."Our bakery is in overdrive. Right now we are making probably triple of what we expected, said Niki Russ Federman, co-owner of Russ & Daughters. Through Thursday, all proceeds from Hamantaschen sales in store and online are...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
