ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The One Simple Standing Exercise You Need For Cardio & Core Work

MindBodyGreen
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications,...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Trainers Agree: The One Core Exercise You Should Be Doing Everyday For A Flat Stomach

For many of us, having a flatter stomach is one of those fitness goals that feels unattainable and pointless. While having a perfectly flat, toned stomach with visible abs requires a lifestyle regimen that isn’t sustainable for everyone. But, building strength in your core holds benefits beyond aesthetics—while it can help give your stomach a flatter look, having a strong core can improve your overall wellness. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director of Body FX, and Denise Cervantes, a Sports Fitness Specialist, how to boost your core strength and what exercise you should do for a more toned, flatter stomach.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

The One Move a Trainer Says You Should Always Do To Round Out Your Core Workout

When you think of a core workout, your mind might go to ab-blasting high-intensity sequences that fire your muscles and then leave you quivering. But the benefits of a good core workout go beyond strengthening your abs. Core exercises also train key muscle groups in your pelvis, lower back, and even hips to work together harmoniously to promote better overall stability and balance, according to the Mayo Clinic. That stabilization can help prevent injury and increase your ability to stay active for longer. Sold!
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

A Trainer Says This Type Of Core Exercise Is Even More Effective Than Planks

It's not always go big or go home at the gym. Small movements can have a big impact, as seen in this week's Trainer of the Month Club. In the episode, Bridget O’Carroll, founder of Studio Qila, the first Native-owned digital fitness studio, demos a no-plank core workout that focuses on slow and controlled stabilizer work. O'Carroll says that this kind of work is actually more efficient for your abdomen than planks or crunches, because "it's calling your entire core into play rather than just working the superficial front piece of your abs."
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

The Only 5 Exercises You Need to Get Strong

Getting stronger requires progressively lifting heavier weight, and the best strength-training exercises are those that challenge your muscles, balance and coordination. By focusing on these three things, you'll build functional strength that carries over to everyday life. The best exercises to build strength are compound movements, says Teddy Savage, CPT,...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardio#Good Posture#Breastfeeding#Behind You
ABC 4

Cardio vs weight training: what do you need?

Andrea Jensen is a yoga, pilates, surge, and high fitness instructor and knows what she’s talking about when it comes to fitness. It can be easy to be unsure about what kind of workout is going to be most effective. Jensen is here to answer all of our questions!
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
MindBodyGreen

Moisture Barrier In The Skin: What It Does & How To Help Care For It

The skin barrier sounds like a simple concept but is actually quite complex when you get into the details. There are a lot of parts that go into making it function properly, and each of those parts works with the others to strengthen the skin. One such part is something called the "moisture barrier." But what exactly is that, and how does it relate to the larger skin barrier? This is where it takes a bit of nuance.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

It's National Lips Appreciation Day! Celebrate With These 5 Lip-Care Tips

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you needed a designated day to reevaluate your lip balm...well, here we are: Today is National Lips Appreciation Day. While these "holidays" can seem frivolous, we're using it as the friendly reminder (or wake-up call) many of us need to prioritize the delicate skin on our lips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MindBodyGreen

A Sweet Potato Breakfast Porridge With One Bonus Nutrient-Packed Ingredient

Do you have a go-to breakfast, or do you prefer to change it up? Sticking to the same morning meal can certainly be convenient—the right ingredients are always at the ready, and it spares your sleepy brain from extra decision-making in the a.m. Personally, I'm usually whipping up one of two options: a bowl of warm oatmeal topped with fruit and nut butter, or a green smoothie packed with nutrient-rich ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

Tend To Your Smile: 3 Oral Health Tips From A Regenerative Dentist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We simply don't talk about oral care enough in beauty. Your smile is, arguably, one of your most important features—and yet the content real estate it's allotted is paltry in comparison to skin care, hair, makeup, and the like. Perhaps one of the reasons beauty editors don't talk about it as much is because we've been led to believe that oral care is straightforward—while the woes of skin care are far more complicated.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

6 Foods That Can Irritate The Bladder, From A Urogynecologist & Pelvic Floor Expert

Curious about how to support your pelvic floor? We've got an article for that. Itching to learn how to train and strengthen the bladder? That, too, we've covered: Generally, experts recommend waiting a few minutes to go to the bathroom in order to increase bladder capacity, staying hydrated, and enjoying fiber-rich foods. But this raises the question: Is there anything in our daily routines we might want to avoid for the sake of bladder health?
HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

10 Best Olive Oils Of 2022 + How To Find A High-Quality EVOO

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If there's one product you can absolutely, always, guaranteed find in my pantry, it's olive oil. This healthy oil often makes an appearance in my go-to dishes—whether I drizzle it on top of veggies or blend it into salad dressings.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

3 Ways To Use Music To Calm Anxiety, From A Neurologist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We predicted that the science of sound (or psychoacoustics) will take the well-being space by storm in our 2022 Wellness Trends, but sound healing has actually been around for centuries. "Ayurveda is grounded in sound," says neurologist Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Specifically, she notes, certain melodies can bolster your mental health and ease anxiety—and on the other hand, specific frequencies have the potential to sour your mood. "Music absolutely can change the way that your brain is firing," she adds, and you have the ability to use these harmonies to your advantage.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

Spring Is The Season To Spiritually Level Up — Here's How, From An Expert

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, spring is just around the corner, and that means warmer weather, plants blooming, and of course, an energetic refresh. Here's what the spring equinox is all about from a spiritual perspective, plus how you can work with this energy as the season unfolds.
HOME & GARDEN
MindBodyGreen

7 Shea Butter Products That Soothe & Moisturize From Head To Toe + Benefits

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Very few ingredients earn stalwart status in practically every beauty category—but the ones that can truly nurture the body from hair to toe? They tend to earn a mountain of praise, and rightfully so. Today, we're talking about what many consider the cashmere blanket of beauty: It coddles the skin, conditions the hair, and sinks in like an absolute dream.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy