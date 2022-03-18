Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Splash News

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!

Kidman was reportedly in the middle of filming the upcoming Prime Video series, Expats (based on the 2016 Janice Y.K. Lee novel, The Expatriate) when her pre-existing hamstring injury flared up and she had to stop filming. A Prime Video rep told Variety that filming was going ahead without her for a week, but added that there will be a temporary break while producers figure out how to work around her absence.

We don’t know whether the Big Little Lies actress will be walking the Oscars red carpet in a few weeks' time, but we really hope that she will be able to make an appearance as she is nominated in the 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role' category for her role as the late Lucille Ball, and we are confident that her red carpet attire will be something remarkable. The Nine Perfect Strangers star is up against Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter).

Kidman has already won the Golden Globe for her portrayal of the late comedienne, so she could very well take home the Academy Award for the second time in her career; the first of which of course being back in 2003 for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours. Get well soon, Nicole! We can't imagine the Oscars red carpet without you!