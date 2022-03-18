ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Davante Adams, Raiders shake up free agency with big trade

By TERESA M. WALKER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWJaq_0eiXgTLn00
Packers Raiders Trade Football FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. The Las Vegas Raiders have traded two draft picks to Green Bay for All-Pro receiver Adams. A person familiar with the move said Thursday, March 17, the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in April's draft and another draft pick to the Packers to reunited Adams with his college quarterback Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File) (Duane Burleson)

Keeping pace in the AFC West is turning into quite the arms race, and now it's the Las Vegas Raiders' turn to try and one-up the rest of the division.

The Raiders made a blockbuster move Thursday by acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to highlight the second day of NFL free agency.

A person familiar with the move said the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the deal hadn’t been announced.

NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.

That easily overshadowed other moves Thursday involving receivers with Cole Beasley and Julio Jones looking for new teams, Allen Robinson and DJ Chark switching teams or even quarterback Baker Mayfield demanding to be traded, not happy the Browns tried to replace him with Deshaun Watson.

And oh yeah, everyone's waiting to see what happens next with Watson despite his off-field legal issues and sitting out the 2021 season.

The Raiders, under new management, tried to match Denver's trade for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Chargers' acquisition of edge rusher Khalil Mack. Carr now has another offensive weapon and lots of history with Adams after they played two seasons together at Fresno State.

Robinson is a big winner, going from Chicago to the Rams and becoming teammates with Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford. He agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year contract as the latest big-name receiver to join the Rams and Los Angeles' first outside free agent signed this month.

The deal with one of the NFL’s most dependable and veteran pass-catchers gives the Rams someone who had 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns combined in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Robinson was limited by injuries to 12 games last season when he caught 38 passes for 410 yards.

The Buffalo Bills released Beasley, while the Tennessee Titans officially released a seven-time Pro Bowl receiver in Jones on Thursday.

Beasley had been given permission to seek a trade with one year left on his contract, but the Bills cut their top slot receiver to free up salary cap space a day after signing two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Von Miller to a six-year contract.

Chark said other teams wanted to give a long-term deal to the former Pro Bowl receiver who was limited to four games last season in Jacksonville by a broken ankle. He signed a $10 million deal for this season, saying he sees a good fit with the Lions desperately needing a deep threat.

A person familiar with the discussions says Mayfield asked the Browns trade him through his agent shortly after the team was told by Watson he wasn't coming to Cleveland. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The Browns told Mayfield they aren’t trading him.

Dallas released right tackle La'el Collins in another cost-cutting move involving a starter on offense. Collins will be designated as a post-June 1 cut in a salary cap-saving move netting $10 million later this year.

Others released Thursday as post-June 1 designations were defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of Philadelphia and Cleveland tight end Austin Hooper. The Giants released veteran safety Logan Ryan after he started 30 of 31 games.

The Green Bay Packers signed De'Vondre Campbell to keep their All-Pro linebacker at home.

The New York Jets agreed with defensive end Jacob Martin on terms for a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not yet announced the signing.

The Jets signed cornerback D.J. Reed officially Thursday on a three-year deal. Reed says Seattle's offer to keep him was disrespectful and he believes he's worth more.

Safety Justin Reid signed his three-year, $31.5 million free-agent contract with Kansas City on Thursday, making official a deal that was reached earlier this week.

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed two restricted free agents, offensive lineman Colby Gossett and defensive lineman Anthony Rush. The Falcons also have signed free-agent offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and cornerback Teez Tabor.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Julio Jones
Bleacher Report

Packers' Updated Depth Chart, Draft Picks After Davante Adams Trade to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, which means the team now needs to address the position this offseason. The Green and Gold are left with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, Rico Gafford and Chris Blair out wide. None of those guys can replicate the production Adams has found over the last few seasons, which means Green Bay will likely look to the draft for receiver depth.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

AP source: Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause and the controversial QB accepted a trade to Cleveland after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
NFL
NESN

Insider Suggests Patriots Tap Trade Market After Davante Adams Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers reportedly made a blockbuster trade Thursday, sending Davante Adams to reunite with his former college quarterback in Las Vegas. Maybe the most surprising piece of news to come out was the draft compensation the Packers accepted for arguably the best receiver in the NFL. The Raiders sent the No. 22 and No. 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Jets#Free Agents#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#The Associated Press#Nfl Network#Chargers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
84K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy