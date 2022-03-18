ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Festival Foods Fireworks set for July 3 after Mallards game

By Logan Reigstad
 22 hours ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Mallards and Festival Foods are once again teaming up to put on a fireworks display for Independence Day.

The team announced Thursday the 2022 Festival Foods Fireworks are set for July 3 after the Mallards game at Warner Park. Fans are encouraged to sit in the Duck Pond’s outfield for the best view of the display, which will be set off from the football fields next to the Duck Pond; visitors will be able to watch them for free if they don’t attend the game.

“We are thrilled to build upon the Independence Day Fireworks we have been hosting after Mallards games around the 4th of July for the last 6 years. The new location for the show will allow us to make the show a bit more impressive, with great views inside the ballpark and quality opportunities for people in the surrounding area to see the show, as well.” Madison Mallards president Vern Stenman said in a news release.

The event will also feature live music.

A pre-sale for tickets to the July 3 game will run through Monday at 5 p.m. To learn more, click here .

