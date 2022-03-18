ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Machete stabber deemed incompetent, will not stand trial

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRz8z_0eiXfkRT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of stabbing a 26-year-old with a machete at a bus stop in August has been deemed incompetent and will not stand trial.

Tracey A. Neely, 53, will not be tried on felonious assault charges related to the machete stabbing as he was found incompetent in a court hearing Thursday, according to court records.

One person in critical condition after southeast side shooting

The 53-year-old reportedly used a 13-inch machete against a man with whom he was arguing outside the Franklin County courthouse in August, according to law enforcement officials.

After the attack, the victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC4 Columbus

State files motion to deny bail for I-71 shooter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio filed a motion to deny bail Thursday for a suspect involved in a police shoot-out on I-71. Jonathon Myers was identified as the suspect who reportedly shot at vehicles on I-71 last Friday after crashing a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable barrier on the left side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Two arrested after 700 pounds of pot found

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that two men were arrested after multiple drug searches were done in the county. The sheriff’s office said that nine search warrants were conducted by multiple agencies, including the FBI, at homes related to an alleged drug organization. 700 pounds of marijuana with an […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old identified as victim of south side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a homicide where an 18-year-old was shot and killed on the city’s south side Thursday evening. Police say that officers went to the 1700 block of S. High St. at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday with a report of a man down. At the scene, officers located 18-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen tortoises returned to west Columbus pet store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of stealing two tortoises from a west Columbus store has returned and paid for them, according to court records. Columbus police say that on the afternoon of March 3, a man and two women suspects entered a store in the 2300 block of West Broad Street, in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

45-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported missing

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old Reynoldsburg man was reported missing Friday, police said. Nila Dhakal, who is five-foot-five and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, is considered an endangered missing person and may be near the Blacklick Woods Metro Park or Blacklick Woods Golf Course, according to a news release from the […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person in critical condition after southeast side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was shot on the city’s southeast side Thursday, police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police responded to the 800 block of Gilbert Street where they found one person bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

South side gunshot victim died at hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot and killed on the city’s south side Thursday evening, according to Columbus Divisions of Fire and Police. Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, the victim was shot and suffered trauma-induced cardiac arrest at South High Street and Innis Avenue in Hungarian Village, according to Columbus Division of Fire […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machete#Felonious Assault#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a fatal crash in east Columbus where one person died early Friday morning. Police say that at 12:44 a.m. on Friday, a driver in a 2022 Honda CRV was driving south on Barnett Rd. and approaching E. Mound St. The car crossed the center line, drove off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car collides into Coshocton house; driver dies in crash

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that a man died in a crash after losing consciousness and driving into a home. Police say that a 911 call was received around 8:13 p.m. on Thursday regarding an injury in the 900 block of Main St. An initial investigation done by deputies determined […]
COSHOCTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Dr. William Husel murder trial: Summary for March 17, 2022

The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. 3:40 p.m. update: Proceedings have ended for the day and are expected to resume Monday at 9 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against former Mount Carmel West Dr. William Husel wrapped up its fourth week with testimony Thursday. Husel, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing 2-year-old from north Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police saying a missing girl has been found.  According to the Columbus Division of Police, 2-year-old Salima Aksante was reported missing Wednesday night when she was last seen in her home. Police confirmed Aksante was found safe about five streets away at a neighbor’s home. According to officers on scene, it’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10-year-old boy missing from city’s east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday morning, Columbus police said. Sir Miquel Dean, who is 4-feet, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Leonard and Saint Clair avenues on the city’s near east side, according to the Columbus Division of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old in critical condition after east side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old was transported in critical condition after being shot on the city’s east side Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting took place Thursday near Mound Street between Kellner and James roads. Police said there are no suspects at this time. This is an evolving story and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morse Road reopening after fatal crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Morse Road has reopened after a crash left one person dead Thursday, Columbus police said. The victim died about 2:50 p.m. Thursday after being transported to Mount Carmel East, according to Columbus police. As a result of the crash, sections of Morse Road were closed but have since been reopened, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy