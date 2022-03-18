ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thousands of leaseholders released from ‘unjust and unwarranted’ terms

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQvs2_0eiXfbUw00

More than a dozen companies have removed “unjust and unwarranted” terms for homeowners which make it difficult for them to sell their property, sometimes trapping them in unaffordable homes.

The competition watchdog said it had agreed with 15 businesses that they should release 3,500 leaseholders from contracts which saw their ground rent double in price every 10 to 15 years.

The businesses also promised to remove inflation-linked price rises that had replaced some of the original clauses which doubled rent.

“The CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) believes that the original doubling clauses were unfair terms and should therefore have been fully removed, not replaced with another term that increases the ground rent,” the CMA said in a statement.

We welcome the commitment from these businesses to do what is right by their leaseholders by removing these terms, and we will hold them to it

Andrea Coscelli, CMA chief executive

Homebuyers can purchase either a leasehold or a freehold on land. Those who only buy the leasehold will generally have to pay a fee to the owner of the freehold, this is common in flats, and many newly built housing developments.

But unaffordable changes to the leasehold fees can sometimes lead to people having their homes taken away. And even if they want to sell, buyers are likely to be put off by the onerous terms.

The companies had bought the freeholds from developer Countryside, which the CMA has already struck an agreement with.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “Thousands more leaseholders can now rest easy knowing they will not be forced to pay costly doubling ground rents.

“We believe these terms are unjust and unwarranted, and can result in people trapped in homes they are unable to sell or mortgage – a major cause of anxiety and stress for so many.

“We welcome the commitment from these businesses to do what is right by their leaseholders by removing these terms, and we will hold them to it.

“While this is a huge step forward, our work here isn’t done. We will continue to work hard to free leaseholders from these problematic terms and will now be putting other housing developers under the microscope.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government rejects request from thousands to examine childcare costs

The government has rejected a petition supported by tens of thousands of women to review the cost of childcare in the UK.The petition, which gathered 113,713 signatures, called on the government to launch an independent review of childcare funding and affordability,The issue was debated by Parliament in September, as it garnered more than 100,000 signatures, and the Petitions Committee made recommendations for the government to review and strengthen support for new and expectant parents in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.But those who signed the petition received a response on Tuesday 8 March, the same day as International Women’s Day, that...
EDUCATION
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Returning £10m furlough cash after mass sacking ‘right thing to do’, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government cannot force P&O Ferries to reinstate the 800 workers sacked without notice, a minister has admitted, as he called on the company to return £10m in furlough cash.Defence minister James Heappey said it would be “right” for the firm to hand back money claimed during the Covid pandemic – and suggested the government was looking at ways to reclaim it.“It certainly feels to me that it would be the right thing to do for P&O to hand that money back,” the minister told Times Radio. “I’m sure that colleagues at the Treasury and Department for Transport...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Delay for disabled drivers getting their licence is discrimination, says MP

Peter Grant said he knew of cases where drivers with medical conditions had to wait more than six months to get their licence. People with medical conditions and disabilities are suffering “gross discrimination” from the DVLA with waiting times for licence applications taking months, ministers have been warned.
SOCIETY
click orlando

P&O Ferries mass firings of UK crew members outrage unions

LONDON – Unions protested at British ports Friday, demanding the government step in to save jobs and protect key trade routes after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff. P&O has canceled all its ferry crossings between Britain and...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Inflation#Housing Developments#Cma
Shropshire Star

Protesters demand P&O reverses ‘appalling’ decision to sack 800 workers

Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne on Friday. Hundreds of protesters gathered at UK ports demanding P&O Ferries to reverse its “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers. Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne in Northern Ireland a day after the DP World-owned...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Covid: Decision on Scotland's final restrictions and UK travel rules to end

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. 1. Decision over lifting Scotland's final restrictions. The Scottish cabinet meets later to decide whether all remaining Covid restrictions can be lifted as planned. Measures such as mask-wearing in shops and on public transport are scheduled to stop being legal requirements from 21 March but, with some data suggesting that Covid is more widespread than ever and many hospitals full, we examine whether the lifting of the final restrictions might be paused.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

‘Leaseholders should not pay a penny to rectify faults not of their doing’

Leaseholders should not pay a penny to put right faults that are not of their doing in order to make their homes safe, MPs have said in a report into building safety remediation.The cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee issued a report in response to plans outlined in January by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.Mr Gove said in January that no leaseholder living in a block above 36ft (11m) high would have to pay for fixing dangerous problems.The MPs said: “The Secretary of State said the Government would protect leaseholders from remediation costs, but too many leaseholders will...
ECONOMY
BBC

Are the P&O Ferries sackings legal?

P&O Ferries has been criticised by politicians and unions after announcing in a video call that 800 staff were being sacked with immediate effect. A cross-party group of MPs has condemned the company's action as "callous" and "disgraceful". But did P&O's move break the law?. Were the sackings unlawful?. According...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

RT: Ofcom revokes Kremlin-backed TV channel’s licence to broadcast in UK

A Kremlin-backed TV channel is no longer allowed to broadcast in the UK after the media regulator revoked its licence with immediate effect. It comes as Russia continues to wage its war in Ukraine, which has killed hundreds of civilians, forced more than 3 million to flee and devastated cities in its first three weeks. On Friday, the British media regulator said it was taking away RT’s licence to broadcast in the UK, following a probe which took into account its funding from the Russian state and new laws affecting independent journalism in Russia.Ofcom said it did not consider RT...
TV & VIDEOS
Shropshire Star

Govia slapped with £23.5m penalty over Southeastern scandal

The rail firm was stripped of the franchise in October last year due to the serious breach of its contract. Rail firm Govia has been handed a £23.5 million penalty over the Southeastern franchise scandal, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced. The company – a joint venture between...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Government investigates ‘appalling’ mass sacking of workers amid angry protests

Angry protests against P&O Ferries were held across Britain on Friday as the government announced it is investigating whether the firm broke the law with its “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne in Northern Ireland and outside the London head office of Dubai-based parent firm DP World amid growing anger at the sudden sacking of staff with no notice.Attempts are being made to replace them with cheaper agency workers, but the company is facing a backlash, including calls for a boycott of its services.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the firm it had...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Long-haul currencies popular as UK households book holidays abroad

Soaring sales of long-haul currencies have been seen by the Post Office, as UK holidaymakers gear up for overseas getaways.Sales of Mexican and Caribbean currencies have been surging in 2022, the Post Office’s holiday money report found.The findings were released after remaining Covid travel measures were axed.Sterling’s strength against European currencies also means tourists will get value for money closer to home, the Post Office said.The report’s worldwide holiday costs barometer of 36 destinations found that resorts in Turkey and Bulgaria tended to offer the lowest prices for bargain hunters.There is plenty of choice - in Europe, Turkey and Bulgaria...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Group of 48 Ukrainian orphans evacuated from war-torn country by Scottish charity will travel to UK, Priti Patel says, after the government was accused of 'obstructing' their arrival

A group of Ukrainian orphans evacuated from their war-torn country by a Scottish charity can travel to the UK, the Home Secretary has confirmed, a day after the government was criticised for 'obstructing' their arrival. Priti Patel said that the 48 children, who were taken out of Ukraine and into...
CHARITIES
BBC

Sir Ed Davey criticises 'eye-watering' Surrey housing targets

Government housing targets are "forcing councils" in Surrey to allocate green belt land for development, according to the Liberal Democrat leader. Sir Ed Davey, who is the MP for Kingston and Surbiton, which shares a border with Surrey, said the targets were "eye-watering". He also described them as being "out...
POLITICS
The Independent

2nd Amazon warehouse in NYC to hold union election in April

A second Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island will have a union election in April, the National Labor Relations Board said Friday.In-person voting will be held at the facility known as LDJ5 everyday from April 25-29, except for April 26, an NLRB spokesperson said. The count is expected to take place on May 2.The federal labor board had approved the second union vote on Staten Island earlier this month. Amazon is already facing another in-person union vote March 25-30 at JFK8, a separate warehouse neighboring LDJ5. The organization effort at both warehouses is being...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

The Independent

552K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy