Mike Fleiss Says ‘The Bachelorette’ Won’t “Pit” Rachel Recchia And Gabby Windey Against Each Other

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 22 hours ago
The Bachelorette will be making history this summer when it features not one but two women on rose duty, but executive producer Mike Fleiss seems to be downplaying any possibility of a pending catfight between the single ladies.

Fleiss responded to a fan on Twitter who wondered whether Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey would be competing against each other in their quest for love. “I love Gabby and Rachel but there’s no way this doesn’t pit these two against each other,” one fan wrote. “Every guy is gonna be asked the same question ‘who do you like more!'”

“Not true!” responded Fleiss. “You’ll see.”

After Tuesday’s Season 26 finale of The Bachelor , ABC announced that Recchia, 25, and Windey, 30, will be co-bachelorettes for the franchise’s 19th edition. The women were selected after the personality-challenged Clayton Echard dumped them both at the same time and then tried to propose to Susie Evans, who knew he had also expressed his undying love to Recchia and Windey. Evans said no and the season ended with no proposal.

But as of Thursday, Fleiss tweeted they were still together. Ain’t love grand?

Season 19 of The Bachelorette debuts on Monday, July 11.

