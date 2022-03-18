ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Barry Diller’s Nevada Gambling License Application Delayed Amid Insider-Trading Probe

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 22 hours ago
The Nevada Gaming Commission today sent IAC Chairperson Barry Diller and CEO Joey Levin’s gambling license applications back to the Nevada Gaming Control Board for “further fact finding and investigation”.

IAC has a 14% stake in MGM Resorts, after an initial $1 billion investment back in August 2020. Diller and Levin are part of the board.

The decision by the Nevada gambling regulator comes in the wake of Federal prosecutors and the SEC investigating Diller, Alexander von Furstenberg and David Geffen who reportedly made an unrealized $60 million profit on an Activision Blizzard options trade days before the videogame label was snapped up by Microsoft on Jan. 18.

An IAC rep in an email response to Deadline said, “Mr. Diller’s license application was not rejected; the matter was simply delayed. We expect no issues with respect to Mr. Diller’s application nor IAC ’s.”

The decision to delay Diller’s license application was made by Nevada Gaming Commission Chairwoman Jennifer Togliatti in a public meeting which also aired live on YouTube . Applications will be put off until an April board meeting.

Prominent casino shareholders and executives must be licensed to operate in Nevada’s gambling industry. The Nevada Gaming Control Board investigates the backgrounds of such folks. The entire process is meant to prevent corruption and criminal activity in the state’s gambling circle. IAC’s involvement with MGM Resorts is to help propel the casino in the online gambling sector.

Diller, Geffen and von Furstenberg bought options to acquire shares in Activision at $40 apiece, when the video game developer and publisher’s stock was trading at about $63. Their profit was reaped when Activation share prices were around $80 according to the Wall Street Journal ‘s report.

At the time of the report on March 8, Diller confirmed that he is under investigation by DOJ, and told WSJ that none of the three men had private information about the looming merger. “It was simply a lucky bet,” he told WSJ . “We acted on no information of any kind from anyone. It is one of those coincidences.”

Deadline

Mike Fleiss Says ‘The Bachelorette’ Won’t “Pit” Rachel Recchia And Gabby Windey Against Each Other

Click here to read the full article. The Bachelorette will be making history this summer when it features not one but two women on rose duty, but executive producer Mike Fleiss seems to be downplaying any possibility of a pending catfight between the single ladies. Fleiss responded to a fan on Twitter who wondered whether Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey would be competing against each other in their quest for love. “I love Gabby and Rachel but there’s no way this doesn’t pit these two against each other,” one fan wrote. “Every guy is gonna be asked the same question ‘who...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Pete Davidson Won’t Go To Space On Blue Origin Flight After Launch Delayed – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with delay news: Blue Origin said Thursday night that it has delayed the launch of its 20th mission, which was scheduled to take place March 23. The shift, the company said, means SNL‘s Pete Davidson “is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.” No reason was immediately given for him being left off the roster of six passengers, who earlier in the week were announced as having seats on the flight on New Shepard, which had previously taken fellow entertainers William Shatner and Michael Strahan to space. Passengers on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Deadline

Ukraine-Born Producer Alexander Rodnyansky Responds After Russia’s Defense Minister Demands His Work Be Removed From “Cultural Agenda”

Click here to read the full article. Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has called for the country to ban all the work of Ukraine-born super-producer Alexander Rodnyansky as well as any film and TV work of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Russian news site The Insider. In the report, Shoigu, who is part of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, is said to have sent an official letter (pictured below) to Russia’s minister of culture asking for both Rodnyansky and Zelensky’s work to be “excluded from the cultural agenda” in Russia. The move comes as various informal cultural sanctions have been issued...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Star Nika King Signed By Wonder Street

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nika King, who for two seasons played Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya’s Rue on HBO’s Emmy-winning series Euphoria, has inked with Wonder Street for management. King has had a riveting season as Leslie, faced with the dire straits of having to choose between saving drug-addicted, reckless Rue or her younger daughter, Gia. At one point, Leslie is involved in an intervention for Rue which follows the latter to rock bottom. Miami native King made her first acting appearance in the TV movie Miss Miami in 2002. A Groundlings alum, her TV credits include OWN’s Greenleaf, 2 Broke...
CELEBRITIES
