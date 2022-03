Abstract Reversing a number in the C/C++ program means interchanging the digits i.e. to bring the last digit of the given number to the first position or vice versa. Scope of the Article This article provides a basic understanding regarding reversing a number and the algorithm for the same. Different methods to implement the same in C. Prerequisites One should have a basic understanding of C/C++ Understanding regarding how loop and recursion work. Introduction As we know that reversing a number means interchanging the digits so that the last digit of the number comes first or vice versa. Let us understand the same with the help of an example:- Given input is 56897. Then reverse of the given number would be 79865. As we have understood what is meant by reversing a number, let us go further into understanding its algorithm.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO