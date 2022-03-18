ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline to request absentee ballots in Muskogee nears

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 23 hours ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Registered voters in Muskogee County have less than one week to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the April 5, 2022 elections. Applications for absentee ballots must be in the hands of the Muskogee County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 to be processed.

The April 5 elections include the Ward 4 City Council for the City of Muskogee, Haskell, Midway, Gore and Porum School Districts Board.

Any registered voters that are eligible to vote in this election can vote by absentee without stating a reason, according to County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach.

Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, email or online at their county elections website.

Voters can also apply for absentee ballots for the following reasons:

  • Registered voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated people who cannot be left unattended may apply for absentee ballots only by mail, fax, email or via an agent who is at least 16-years-old and who is not employed by or related to anyone who appears on the ballot.
  • Registered voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may apply by mail, fax, email or via an agent who is at least 16-years-old and who is not employed by or related to anyone who appears on the ballot.
  • Military personnel, residents of Muskogee County living overseas and the spouses and dependents of each group by mail, fax or email. For more information and instructions, military and overseas voters may visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website.

