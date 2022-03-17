Tara McNeill talks about Celtic Woman's upcoming show at Beau Rivage

Cooper's BBQ Live Concert Series is bringing you some fantastic talent on their stage and next up is Diamond Rio this Friday, March 18th!!. Due to inclement weather last Fri, March 11th, Diamond Rio was rescheduled for this Fri, March 18th. Diamond Rio recently celebrated their 30th Anniversary. They have sold more than 10 million albums, earned numerous awards including a Grammy, landed 22 top 10 singles, released three certified Platinum and five gold albums– all with the original six band members still together and touring all over the United States and abroad.
