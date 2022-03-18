Artificial Sweeteners for weight loss: How to incorporate them into your diet

We all love a little sugar here and there, but did you know that Americans consume nearly 60 pounds of sugar every year? with most of it coming from drinks. And while it might be difficult to make drastic changes in your diet, artificial sweeteners can be a great option if you want to decrease your sugar intake and lose weight in the process.

A new study revealed that replacing sugar with a low-calorie alternative can bring a series of benefits, including weight loss, eventually reducing cardiometabolic risks.

It’s important to remember that too much of everything is bad for your health, especially when it’s about sugar, with another study from 2019 revealing that two or more diet beverages a day can result in higher risks of strokes and heart attacks in women over 50 years old.

So if you are trying to cut back on your sugar intake, start by replacing it with artificial sweeteners, and try to quench your thirst with water. You can also try adding lemon or orange slices to still water or seltzer, until you can adjust your diet and adopt healthier eating habits.

Other tips that can help you lose weight and become healthier include adding more vegetables and fruits to your diet, switching refined grains to whole grains, such as whole-wheat bread, oatmeal, whole-wheat pasta and brown rice. Incorporating 20 minutes to exercise is also a good way to start, and trying to get more sleep time is always a great idea.