Thursday Night Forecast 3/17/22

By Meteorologist Noah Bergren
wpsdlocal6.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking rain showers Friday morning, a break midday, then...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Spring temperatures are on their way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday night! The sunshine today was deceiving. It looked beautiful outside, but didn't feel quite so nice with temperatures in the mid 40s. Fortunately, a nice warm-up is headed our way!. Tonight will still be chilly with lows reaching the mid 30s under...
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
KSLA

Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms on the way

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We’ve made it half way through the work week and have paid off with today’s sunshine! Enjoy the weather today and for most of Thursday because Thursday evening showers and storms are back. We’ve got a GREAT weekend in store that comes to an end with another round of rain and storms early next week.
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook 3/10/22

After a sunny Friday afternoon around 60°, we’ll start your weekend Saturday morning with 43°. Saturday afternoon look absolutely beautiful with almost calm conditions area-wide by the afternoon with a high that will be a right-at-average 70°. Sunday afternoon will be warmer with 74°, but with...
CBS 46

Heavy rain, isolated severe storms on the way

Not as cold in the morning. Increasing clouds through the day. Light rain moves in from the south after 3pm. Scattered showers are expected through the evening, and the rain becomes heavy and widespread overnight.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Friday is shaping up to be a great day to get outside. Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. It could be a bit cooler along coastal locations. Saturday will be a rainy day with highs in the...
KTLA

Friday forecast: Chance of rain this weekend

Look for sunny and warm conditions Friday as we get set for a change in the weather this weekend. Clouds are likely to increase through the day Saturday before a chance of showers arrives overnight. The best chance of rain will come on Sunday but any rain totals are expected to remain on the light […]
