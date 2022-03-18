Man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket bought at southeast Charlotte grocery store

CHARLOTTE — Andre Berrette took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, lottery officials said.

He bought a lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on Monroe Road in Charlotte.

Berrette collected his prize Wednesday at the lottery headquarters.

He had to decide to get an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

Berrette chose the lump sum and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.

