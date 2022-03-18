ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Makary: ‘We have abandoned our responsibility to value the dignity of human life”

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
 23 hours ago

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor of surgery and health policy at the John Hopkins University of Medicine and a FOX News medical contributor joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss his latest article titled "The Ten Biggest COVID Mistakes- Americans Deserve an Apology from the Medical Experts" with Mark Reardon.

“I believe we are gonna see an uptick in cases within the coming weeks based on the preview of what we have seen in the UK. I can guarantee you, every viral season we are going to see a bump like we do with every other virus out there,” stated Dr. Makary.

Dr. Makary later said, “Who are we to tell a young teenager you can’t accept the risk of COVID to hug your mom one last time? It was a human rights violation, what we did, shutting people out of the hospital so they couldn’t hold the hands of their dying loved ones. It was barbaric and all of the experts were in on it.”

