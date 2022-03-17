ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Will Release Her First Podcast Real Soon

By Holly Haze
 1 day ago

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Recently, Spotify announced that Meghan Markle will release the first episode of her podcast this summer. A spokesperson said, “Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day.”

The statement continued, “We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.” Meghan and Harry said in a statement, “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.”

Which podcasts are your favorite to listen to?

Related
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's mother Doria's secret glamorous appearances

The Duchess of Sussex wowed us all on Saturday evening as she and husband Prince Harry received a President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards. Meghan, 40, looked breathtaking in a bespoke silk gown by Christopher John Rogers and the blue design came with a thigh high split and a breathtaking train. They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and Meghan's gorgeous mother Doria, who was also at the event, lalso looked dazzling in a beautiful dress by Burberry, with chic black pointed-toe heels. Like mother, like daughter!
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Royal shock: Meghan Markle sued over 'book of lies'

After making a show-stopping appearance at the glitzy NAACP Image Awards last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brought back to earth with a bump when news emerged that Samantha Markle – Meghan’s half-sister – was suing the Duchess, claiming her sibling had launched a “premeditated campaign to destroy” her and her father’s reputation.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reminded He’s Not ‘Normal’ By Prince Andrew? Royals Relationship Revisited

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly had an awkward conversation years ago. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly have a complicated relationship. Even though they share some similarities, there are reports that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t want to be compared to the Duke of York. Years ago, Prince Harry told The Times that one of his fears is to become boring because royal fans are supporting the younger royals than the ones from his generation.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Here's a Rare Look at Meghan Markle's Off-Duty Double Date Style

Meghan Markle was photographed out for the first time in months, giving a very rare glimpse of her casual, off-duty style while out at dinner in Santa Barbara with her husband Prince Harry, cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank. The couples had a double date at a beachfront restaurant Saturday, sitting outdoors and oceanfront. Meghan was in a pantsuit with a blazer draped over her shoulder; she carried a red handbag. You can see more photos of their dinner here, with the group laughing at their table.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Who is the ‘racist royal’? All the unanswered questions from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a “tell-all” interview in March last year, it marked their first major interview since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family at the start of 2020.During the much-anticipated interview, which aired in the US on 7 March and in the UK a day later, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke of racism they had faced while working as royals, their relationships with other members of the royal family and how being a royal had affected their mental health.The interview was one of the biggest...
CELEBRITIES
