Meghan Markle Will Release Her First Podcast Real Soon

Recently, Spotify announced that Meghan Markle will release the first episode of her podcast this summer. A spokesperson said, “Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day.”

The statement continued, “We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.” Meghan and Harry said in a statement, “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.”

