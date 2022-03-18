ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Eric Collins: I Love The Way LaMelo Has Stepped Up Over The Last Week

By ehludwig
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0Y4h_0eiXX2x200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImYDy_0eiXX2x200

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

The Play-By-Play voice for the Hornets on Bally Sports joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he recapped the Hornets big win over the Hawks, and the outlook on the team with just 12 games remaining.

Eric started by recapping the Hornets 116-106 win as he said James Borrego’s plan to force everyone but Trae Young was brilliant and the longer this plan was playing out the more the players bought in on the strategy and it resulted in the W.

Kyle then asked about the hot play in key stretches from PJ Washington as Eric says at times he is underutilized and can finish at the rack and be aggressive as he can do more than hit spot-up 3’s as Eric said he still envisions PJ as a Paul Milsap player and nights like last night prove how good PJ truly is.

Eric also had high praise for LaMelo overcoming his early foul trouble as he thinks this past week was a much-needed test for him with the Hornets having their back against the wall and LaMelo has answered the call and really grown over the last week.

The conversation ended with Eric discussing having himself along with Dell Curry being bobbleheads as a part of a giveaway the Hornets are having for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks as he said he never thought anything like this would happen and feels honored they did this.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Most Points In One Game In Brooklyn Nets History: Kyrie Irving Now Holds The Record With 60

Here’s another edition of why Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are amazing players. If you didn’t believe it before, what these two players are doing with the Nets is amazing. Of the 12 games that saw a Nets player score 50 points, Irving and Durant make up five of those games, which technically started in 2019 when Irving joined the team. Throw in a superb game from Caris LeVert and half of the games have come from the last three years.
NBA
theScore

By the numbers: Kyrie's 60-piece continues NBA's electric scoring stretch

Kyrie Irving continued a recent trend of torrid individual displays in the NBA with a 60-point performance Tuesday against the Orlando Magic. Irving went 20-of-31 in just 35 minutes in the Brooklyn Nets' lopsided 150-108 road victory. The seven-time All-Star set a new franchise record and matched the league high this season, which Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns set just one day ago.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady On If Grant Hill And Tim Duncan Had Joined The Orlando Magic: "That Could Have Changed My Life. That Could Have Been A Game Changer In A Lot Of Peoples Lives."

Tracy McGrady is often considered one of the best players in NBA history to never win the NBA championship. McGrady did have some great teammates throughout his career, including Vince Carter and Yao Ming. But a run for the championship was never on the cards for McGrady. Things could have been very different if Grant Hill and Tim Duncan had joined him in Orlando, which was a real possibility at the time.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Trae Young
Person
James Borrego
charlottenews.net

Ja Morant set to return as Grizzlies face Hawks

After missing one game due to back soreness, Memphis star Ja Morant is expected to be available when the Grizzlies continue their four-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Morant is averaging 27.5 points on 49.3-percent shooting for Memphis, which has won four straight games to move ahead...
NBA
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Frank Vogel: Lakers Are ‘Not Letting Go Of The Rope’

With just over two minutes left in the game, LeBron James caught a pass from Carmelo Anthony, dribbled the ball a few times, took two steps to the left and sank a 3-pointer with Toronto Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr.’s hand in his face. It was beautiful. The fans...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The W#Outlook#Back Against The Wall#Bally Sports#Clubhouse#Bobbleheads#The Dallas Mavericks
Reuters

Devin Booker powers Suns to victory over Rockets

Devin Booker scored 15 of his game-high 36 points in the third quarter to help the visiting Phoenix Suns pull away from the stubborn Houston Rockets 129-112 on Wednesday. Booker was the ignition behind a 12-1 run that enabled the Suns to finally subdue Houston, drilling a pair of 3s that silenced a Rockets run back into contention. Booker nailed a stepback 3-pointer at the 5:23 mark of the third that helped Phoenix reclaim its double-digit lead at 81-70.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Sons And Nephews Of NBA Legends Playing In The G-League: Zaire Wade And Ron Artest III Want To Carry Forward Their Family Legacy

Basketball players who want to succeed have one goal; make it to the NBA. The NBA houses the best players in the world and is considered the proving ground for the elite stars of the world. Those who want to make it to the NBA try to go through the proving ground of the G-League. But as it happens, the G-League houses the next generation of some of the NBA's biggest stars.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler signs with new team

It feels like the Atlanta Falcons have been watching numerous free agents walk out the door for new teams. With Foye Oluokun signing a big deal to go to Jacksonville and Russell Gage signing with a division rival, the Falcons are losing players left and right. Now they have lost another player who has been with the team for a long time.
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

49
Followers
371
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy