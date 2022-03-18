Eric Collins: I Love The Way LaMelo Has Stepped Up Over The Last Week

The Play-By-Play voice for the Hornets on Bally Sports joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he recapped the Hornets big win over the Hawks, and the outlook on the team with just 12 games remaining.

Eric started by recapping the Hornets 116-106 win as he said James Borrego’s plan to force everyone but Trae Young was brilliant and the longer this plan was playing out the more the players bought in on the strategy and it resulted in the W.

Kyle then asked about the hot play in key stretches from PJ Washington as Eric says at times he is underutilized and can finish at the rack and be aggressive as he can do more than hit spot-up 3’s as Eric said he still envisions PJ as a Paul Milsap player and nights like last night prove how good PJ truly is.

Eric also had high praise for LaMelo overcoming his early foul trouble as he thinks this past week was a much-needed test for him with the Hornets having their back against the wall and LaMelo has answered the call and really grown over the last week.

The conversation ended with Eric discussing having himself along with Dell Curry being bobbleheads as a part of a giveaway the Hornets are having for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks as he said he never thought anything like this would happen and feels honored they did this.