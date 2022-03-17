State auditor to announce re-election bid

State Auditor Kriti Racines will run for reelection this year, according to a press release.

The office of auditor is a partisan position, and Racines beat out Nathan Winters by almost 20 points in the 2018 midterms. She won in the general election by a landslide.

“This office is important to this Republican Party and important to the people of Wyoming,” Racines said in the press release. “During the last 3 ½ years, we walked our talk of fiscal accountability daily, with every step. We scrutinized every line item, every entry, every dollar.”

The state auditor is the chief accountant and payroll officer for all state agencies. The role is one of five top statewide elected positions including the governor, the secretary of state, the treasurer and the superintendent of public instruction.

Before she was elected, she served as the chief fiscal officer and director of human resources for the court administration office of the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Racines is a fourth-generation Wyomingite, according to the press release. She was born in Casper and raised in various towns across Wyoming. She’s also an avid sportswoman who likes to fish and hunt in her free time.

She plans to officially announce her bid on Saturday at the Fremont County Republican Party Convention.