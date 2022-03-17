ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State auditor to announce re-election bid

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592,
 1 day ago

State Auditor Kriti Racines will run for reelection this year, according to a press release.

The office of auditor is a partisan position, and Racines beat out Nathan Winters by almost 20 points in the 2018 midterms. She won in the general election by a landslide.

“This office is important to this Republican Party and important to the people of Wyoming,” Racines said in the press release. “During the last 3 ½ years, we walked our talk of fiscal accountability daily, with every step. We scrutinized every line item, every entry, every dollar.”

The state auditor is the chief accountant and payroll officer for all state agencies. The role is one of five top statewide elected positions including the governor, the secretary of state, the treasurer and the superintendent of public instruction.

Before she was elected, she served as the chief fiscal officer and director of human resources for the court administration office of the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Racines is a fourth-generation Wyomingite, according to the press release. She was born in Casper and raised in various towns across Wyoming. She’s also an avid sportswoman who likes to fish and hunt in her free time.

She plans to officially announce her bid on Saturday at the Fremont County Republican Party Convention.

Virtual town hall to address landlords’ questions about ERAP

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Family Services encourages landlords to join the March 25 virtual town hall to learn more about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). During the town hall, landlords will learn how to increase their cash flow by helping eligible renters apply for ERAP. The town hall will cover eligible renters and expenses, the application process, how to receive up to 18 months in advance rent and the authenticity of letters of intent for those without a current residence. Get the...
CHEYENNE, WY
