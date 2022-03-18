1. HBO Max

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $634.52 million

HBO Max has dominated ad spending since launching in May of 2020. Much of HBO Max’s branding has leveraged the powerful draw of nostalgic shows by creating reboots, like the new “Gossip Girl” and the “Sex and the City” movie sequel called “And Just Like That.” The streaming service has also gotten creative with its branding for original shows with cult followings like “Euphoria.” The show’s distinctive makeup and costume looks have taken off on social media platforms like TikTok, and behind-the-scenes deep dives are offered on its popular YouTube channel. In 2021, HBO Max announced a cheaper membership with ads, allowing it to compete with other streaming services with similar tiers, like Hulu and Peacock.

